The APC has been accused of mounting pressure on Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to defect to the ruling party from the PDP

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former national secretary of the PDP and an ex-Osun governor, made the allegation in an interview on Thursday, July 24

Oyinlola alleged that the only reason Governor Adeleke could not join the APC was that he was aware that it would be a political suic!de because APC is not popular in Osun again

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Osun governor, has claimed that Governor Ademola Adeleke of his state is under immense pressure to dump the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP leader described the development in Osun state as a common trend where the ruling party mounts its influence on elected officials so that they can defect to their party.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola alleges that APC is mounting pressure on Governor Ademola Adeleke Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @OfficialPDPng

Source: Twitter

Oyinlola speaks on Adeleke's defection

Speaking in an interview on AriseTV on Thursday, July 24, the former governor explained that the situation is horrible because the ruling party always mounts pressure on elected officers to decamp, which was the reason for the latest defection gale you have seen.

Oyinlola disclosed that Governor Adeleke had resisted the move to join the APC because it would lead to political suic!de for him, considering the fact that the ruling party is no longer popular in the state. He said Governor Adeleke is aware of the dilemma ahead if he decides to join the APC.

He said:

“APC has not fared well with the people of Osun State, and I can say that. Telling him to roll over to the APC will mean ruining his political career because the people will not go along with that. He knows it.”

Oyinlola confirmed that the pressure on Adeleke has been persistent but dismissed the notion that the governor might consider dumping the PDP for the APC, adding that he was “a battle-tested general.”

Governor Adeleke visits Tinubu in Lagos

Recently, Governor Adeleke, his nephew and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, along with his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, have visited President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

The Adelekes' visit to the president came amid the report that the governor was planning to dump the PDP for the APC to secure his second term in office in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun.

Governor Ademola Adeleke visits Tinubu in Lagos Photo Credit: @_AAdeleke

Source: Twitter

Why Adeleke visited Tinubu in Lagos

Another major political crisis rocking the state is the allocation of local government. The federal government was accused of implementing the Supreme Court judgment to seize the state council's allocation arbitrarily.

The governor has refused to recognise the reinstated local government chairmen of the APC by the Court of Appeal, insisting that those elected on the platform of the PDP were the authentic chairmen. Adeleke's claim contradicted the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The governor has also reportedly been threatened by a report that former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who contributed much to his administration, would not be supporting his second term bid in office.

Primate Ayodele warns Adeleke ahead of election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has been warned of being killed like his brother and former Governor Isiaka Adeleke.

Primate Elijah Ayodele gave the warning to the governor as he prepares for his re-election in August 2026.

Ayodele alleged that President Bola Tinubu was very interested in Osun and the best bet for Adeleke was to dump the PDP for the APC, the president's party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng