Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, would be the third governor in 2025 who would send a warning to former governors not to visit their states because of security concerns

Governor Okpebholo recently alleged that Peter Obi's visit to the state in June led to the resurgence of violence and the killing of two persons in the area he visited

Obi, a 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, who has declared ambition for the 2027 presidency, donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences during his visit

The recent face-off between Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo and Peter Obi of the Labour Party has become the latest between a former governor and a sitting one. Interestingly, Okpebholo would be the second All Progressives Congress (APC) governor who would ask Obi to seek security clearance before visiting their states.

On Friday, July 18, the Edo state governor alleged that the visit of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences in June led to the resurgence of violence and the death of three persons in the area.

Why Okpebholo warned Obi against visiting Edo

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, had visited the school and donated the sum of N15 million for the completion of some projects in the school, but the governor questioned where the presidential ambitious Obi got the money since he once said he had no money.

Okpebholo's comment reads in part:

"After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance. His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state, and this will not be tolerated.”

While several Obi's supporters, groups and politicians, particularly from the southeast, have condemned the governor's comment, the former Anambra governor has vowed to visit the state without contacting the governor.

However, will Governor Okpebholo be the first to warn the former governor against visiting his state recently? The answer is no, as the governors earlier warned Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Alia stops Obi's visit to the IDP

In mid-April, Obi alleged that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue blocked him from visiting the state's Internally Displaced Persons' camp, adding that he was only trying to visit for humanitarian purposes.

However, Kulas Tersoo, the chief press secretary to the governor, warned high-profile persons in the country not to visit the state without Alia's approval, adding that their security cannot be guaranteed if the governor is not aware.

The statement further explained that the governor was not expecting any August visitors on Monday, and that he was engaged in a high-profile meeting with major stakeholders and that he was engaged with high-profile individuals to discuss vital issues that are affecting the state.

Governor Diri warns Wike against visiting Bayelsa

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was the first governor in 2025, who warn a former governor and now Minister of the FCT against visiting the state.

Some Wike's supporters in Bayelsa have organised an event where the minister was to attend, but Diri insisted that Wike was not from the state and that he should not hold any meeting in the oil-rich state. The event was later held, and the supporters were dispersed with gunshots from unknown persons.

