Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe condemns Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo's alleged threats against Peter Obi

Abaribe sends strong words to Okpebholo, citing the governor's constitutional authority

Abaribe reminds Okpebholo of his senatorial legacy and the need to uphold constitutional principles, highlighting Nigeria's diverse federal system

"FCT, Abuja – Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a former Senate Minority Leader, has expressed concern over alleged constitutional breaches and threats purportedly made by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, against Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed concern over alleged threats by Governor Monday Okpebholo, against Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State.

Source: UGC

Abaribe, who currently chairs the South East Senate Caucus, issued a stern warning to Okpebholo for allegedly placing restrictions on Obi's movement.

According to The Punch, the lawmaker expressed deep concern over what he termed 'unconstitutional overreach' by Governor Okpebholo in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, July 23, by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom.

Okpebholo's warning to Obi

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Okpebholo recently called out Peter Obi, the former candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, during a political rally held at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, over his non-compliance with state security measures while visiting the state.

The governor called out Obi over his recent visit to Benin, the state capital, on Monday, July 7, where he donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences to support ongoing projects, a visit which allegedly led to unrest in the state.

Abaribe slams Okpebholo

The statement reads:

“It is very unfortunate that it seems our dear country is fast descending into lawlessness with this mindset, and I pray that nothing happens to Mr Peter Obi.”

According to the statement, Abaribe emphasised that the governor has no legal authority to restrict any Nigerian citizen's right to enter or move freely within Edo State.

“Nigeria is still a constitutional democracy where the rights of everyone, particularly citizens of Nigeria, are guaranteed,” Abaribe stated.

“It is therefore disheartening that leaders who are supposedly the custodians of the letter and spirit of the 1999 constitution as amended would decide to willfully be at the driving seat of its denigration in the name of politics,” he added.

Abaribe, referencing Okpebholo's senatorial legacy, underscored the importance of adhering to constitutional tenets that uphold governance and leadership in Nigeria's diverse federal system.

He described the development as an unfortunate signal of rising lawlessness and implored authorities to intervene before it escalates further.

“Governor Okpebolo, who was a Senator and as such a lawmaker, needs to be reminded that Nigeria belongs to all of us and that he is dead wrong to claim authority that he does not have," he explained.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed concern over alleged threats by Governor Monday Okpebholo, against Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State.

Source: Twitter

Edo APC supports Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance.

The party's state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, asserted this on Saturday, following the unveiling of Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as candidates for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, respectively.

Okpebholo defends his statement against Obi

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Okpebholo has remained firm in his stance regarding Peter Obi's visit to the South-South region, sparking intense debate and criticism.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Okpebholo made the remarks during the launch of the revamped Edo Line transport company in Benin on Tuesday, July 22.

During his address on Tuesday, July 22, Governor Okpebholo stood by his decision to warn Peter Obi, expressing no remorse for his actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng