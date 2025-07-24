Peter Obi of the Labour Party has dismissed an alleged threat by the Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, where the latter said the former must write to him before visiting the state

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said he was not afraid to visit any state in Nigeria and that he would visit Edo if there was a need to do so

The 2023 presidential candidate explained that he was disappointed that Governor Okpebholo turned his kind gesture into politics

Peter Obi, the former Anambra governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has dismissed the statement reportedly made by All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo, who was said to have asked Obi to seek his permission before visiting the state.

Obi, however, declared that he is not afraid to visit any part of the country. The former governor made the vow while speaking at a presentation of a ₦50 million cheque to his former school, Christ the King College (CKC), to support its infrastructural development on Thursday, July 24.

Peter Obi says he is not scared to visit any state in Nigeria, respond to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo's claim Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi donates to Alma Mata

The Labour Party chieftain made the donation in support of other Old Boys of the school, which they said was to improve the education facilities and the learning conditions of the institution.

Vanguard reported that the school, which was founded in 1932, has produced prominent alumni, including the former governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili and the former two Anambra governors, Obi and Willie Obiano.

Obi said:

“I am not afraid of visiting any state in Nigeria, particularly when the purpose is to support causes that contribute to nation-building, such as education, health, and poverty alleviation.”

Peter Obi expresses disappointment in Edo governor

The Labour Party chieftain then said he was disappointed that his recent visit to Benin, the Edo capital, was being politicised. He maintained that the visit was only to support healthcare development in the South-South state.

He posited that if the state had good doctors, "life will be better" for the people and that he was only in the state for the betterment of the people. He said he had expected the governor to complement his efforts to improve society.

Speaking on the donation to the CKC, the former governor said the move was a show of kindness to the institution, which had shaped his values and many others.

Peter Obi finally reacts to Governor Monday Okpebholo's threat Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi and the quest for the presidency

Obi's visit to several states and donations to the people have been considered political by his political opponent, a gesture the former governor was rarely known for until his campaign in the 2023 election. During the election, Obi made a huge statement and gathered over eight million votes to become third in the presidential poll.

He had also declared an interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election. However, he was yet to disclose the party he would be contesting. His current Labour Party has been having a leadership crisis, and he has not made any peace to restore peace in the party.

2027 Election: Peter Obi told to allow Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on Peter Obi to jettison any plan to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction asked Obi to instead support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Recently, Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng