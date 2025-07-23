Edo APC Chairman Jarret Tenebe openly declared that he “hates” Peter Obi, and described himself as an “extremist” who does not hide his feelings

Benin, Edo state – Edo state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, has publicly reaffirmed his 'hate' for former presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The APC chairman publicly and plainly stated, “I hate Peter Obi”, during an interview with TVC News, monitored by Legit.ng.

Tenebe’s comments have stirred fresh controversy, as he insisted that Obi must obtain security clearance from the state governor before visiting Edo.

Edo APC chairman insists on right to hate

Tenebe doubled down on his earlier statement that Peter Obi is not welcome in Edo State without formal notification to the state government.

“I made a statement that Peter Obi is hated. I hate Peter Obi. The opposite of hate is love. If I don’t love you, I hate you. And I express myself, I don’t hide my feelings,” Tenebe said.

He went further to declare:

“I don’t like Peter Obi, I still maintain it. I don’t like him. And if I don’t like somebody, I hate the person.”

When challenged that “hate” might be too strong a word, Tenebe replied firmly:

“That is if you want to stay in the middle. I don’t stay in the middle. I’m an extremist. I stay at the extreme.”

Obi must inform governor before visiting, says Tenebe

Tenebe also insisted that Peter Obi, as a politically exposed figure, should seek official clearance from the governor of Edo State before entering the state to ensure proper security arrangements.

“The rightful thing is to inform the governor that he’s coming, day, date, and time, so that they will provide security for him,” he explained.

He continued:

“The governor is the chief security officer of the state. He knows the volatile nature of the state. If Peter Obi is coming, he should be properly advised and guided. The governor never said his security wasn’t guaranteed, only that we must be informed so adequate protection is provided.”

Comments linked to cash distribution

Tenebe also took a swipe at Peter Obi over an earlier incident, referencing allegations of cash distribution following Obi’s visit.

“Well, my governor is not Peter Obi, who lies in the first place. People died after Obi left, when they were sharing that ₦15 million he dropped," Tenebe claimed.

He questioned Obi’s integrity, asking:

“Somebody who says he’s not hashishi, where did he get the ₦15 million from?”

