Political analyst Barns Chonkula has hailed Governor Hyacinth Alia’s inclusive leadership and youth-focused policies

Alia is praised for uniting Benue across religious and political lines, while noting that the governor will win in 2027

With visible infrastructure projects and agricultural revival, Chonkula argued that no serious contender can challenge Alia’s performance-driven legacy

Markurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia is poised for a resounding re-election in 2027, according to a leading political analyst, Comrade Barns Chonkula.

This, Chonkula, praised the Governor’s inclusive leadership, visible developmental projects, and pro-youth policies.

Top political analyst Barns Chonkula explains why Governor Hyacinth Alia stands a strong chance of re-election in 2027. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

In an opinion piece cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 23, Chonkula said it was difficult to see any serious contender defeating the Governor in the next polls, citing his record in office and broad public support.

“Without mincing words, based on Rev. Fr. Alia’s achievements so far, any other gubernatorial ambition in Benue would be dead on arrival,” Chonkula declared.

Benue gov Hyacinth hailed for fair leadership

He argued that Governor Alia’s unique leadership approach has set him apart from past administrations.

While others were accused of favouritism along religious or political lines, Alia, according to Chonkula, has demonstrated fairness and openness.

“He is a unifier. He does not care about your background, religion, or political affiliation. If you can contribute to the growth of Benue, he gives you a chance,” Chonkula wrote.

Youth empowerment and education reforms

Chonkula highlighted the Governor’s focus on youth empowerment, particularly through the Benue Tech Skills Initiative, which has trained and certified over 10,000 youths in digital skills. Many of these youths, he noted, are now self-reliant and mentoring others.

In education, the Governor is transforming classrooms with modern infrastructure, promoting digital learning, and has cleared backlogs of salaries in tertiary institutions.

He also approved the federal minimum wage for academic staff.

“Young people feel seen and supported. They now have access to tools that make them globally competitive,” Chonkula stated.

Visible infrastructure and agricultural strides

The analyst further praised Alia’s infrastructural achievements, including the near-completion of underpasses in Makurdi and Gboko, the rehabilitation of the state Secretariat for the first time in 42 years, and rural road projects across 12 local government areas.

Governor Hyacinth Alia looks likely to win re-election in 2027, according to political analyst Barns Chonkula. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Facebook

He also cited the revival of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), which now produces bread, water, nails, and nylons, generating jobs and curbing import dependence.

On agriculture, the Governor’s partnership with a tractor assembly firm and consistent farm input subsidies have, Chonkula noted, revived farming across the state and reinforced Benue’s title as Nigeria’s Food Basket.

Chonkula noted that with Alia’s inclusive leadership, people-centred governance, and performance-driven record, it is almost impossible for any opponent to mount a credible challenge in 2027.

“He has earned the people’s trust. His re-election is not just possible—, t’s inevitable,” he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng