Isin, Kwara State - A prominent community leader and traditional titleholder from Kwara State, based in the United States, Erelu Adebola, is urging the thorough documentation of former President Muhammadu Buhari's legacy for posterity's sake.

Adebola, a revered traditional titleholder as the Erelu Oba of Olusin of Isanlu-Isin in Kwara's Isin Local Government Area, extended her heartfelt condolences and made the appeal in a signed message paying tribute to the late Nigerian leader, as reported by Daily Trust.

A traditional titleholder from Kwara State, Erelu Adebola, is urging the thorough documentation of former President Muhammadu Buhari's legacy for posterity's sake. Photo credit - @MBuhari

Erelu commiserated with Nigerians

Legit.ng gathered that she extended her condolences to President Bola Tinubu, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Olusin of Isanlu-Isin Oba Solomon Olugbenga Oloyede Atobatele, and the entire Nigerian populace on the demise of former President Buhari.

“Regardless of political differences, President Buhari’s years in leadership have shaped many aspects of Nigeria’s governance structure. His contributions must be carefully chronicled and preserved for national memory,” she said.

Erelu Adebola further called on Nigerians to foster unity and draw valuable lessons from the nation's leadership history to forge a better future.

Her assessment of the late leader highlighted his enduring impact as ‘a man of discipline and principle’ whose simplicity and focus on anti-corruption laid the groundwork for institutional reforms that will outlive him.

“He stood for integrity, even when it was unpopular to do so, and that alone sets him apart” she said.

Erelu tasks institutions to ensure documentation of Buhari's legacy

She urged academics, historians, and public institutions to comprehensively document and analyse Buhari's impact, transcending partisan perspectives through scholarly works, films, and in-depth studies.

“It is in how we honour our past leaders that we define the tone for the future,” she added.

Bills signed into law by President Buhari

According to documents published on the state house website, Nigeria has witnessed an ambitious legislative programme in its history, under President Muhammadu Buhari. Several landmark bills were signed into law.

16 Constitution Amendment Bills (March 2023)

Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022

Electoral Act (Amendment) Act, 2022

Defence Research and Development Bureau Act, 2022

Nigerian Copyright Act, 2022

Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, 2022

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Act, 2022

Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina State Est Bill, 2022

Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which repeals the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended, and provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria.

Brief history of President Buhari

Born in 1942, former President Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007, and 2011.

The late Buhari returned as democratically elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

Tinubu reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu announced on Sunday the death of former Nigerian leader, President Buhari, who passed away in London at approximately 4:30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

The sombre news was delivered through Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in an official statement dated 13 June 2025.

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Prof. Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

