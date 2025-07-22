Ex-NAFDAC director Abubakar Jimoh urged Nigerians to forgive the late President Buhari, blaming close aides for derailing his agenda

Jimoh described Buhari as a patriotic leader whose plans were allegedly sabotaged by powerful “cabals” and underperforming officials

He advised President Tinubu to guard against similar influence and reminded Nigerians of religious teachings on forgiveness

A former spokesperson for Nigeria’s drug and food regulatory agency, Abubakar Jimoh, has urged citizens to pardon the late President Muhammadu Buhari for the perceived failings of his administration, attributing much of the blame to powerful insiders who allegedly diverted his reform agenda.

Jimoh, who served as Director of Public Affairs at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and now works as an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of Abuja, made this appeal on Monday through a press statement.

According to him, the late president entered office driven by a sincere desire to lift Nigeria out of chronic insecurity, economic stagnation, and poverty, only to see those plans allegedly undermined by a select group close to him.

“Late President Buhari had the best of plans and intentions to rescue Nigeria from maladministration, economic doldrums, mass poverty, and insecurity,” Jimoh stated.

“But some of his kitchen cabinet members, trusted with heavy responsibilities and power, betrayed the trust and messed up the lofty ideals of the late President.”

Cabals weighed Buhari down - Jimoh

Jimoh pointed out that while ultimate responsibility lay with Buhari himself, a network of influential figures—referred to as cabals—successfully imposed their narrow interests on national policy.

“The cabals superimposed their vested and selfish interests over the radical change and transformative agenda of the late President Buhari,” he said. “They literally hijacked the reins of power.”

Rejecting assertions that Buhari’s administration operated without such cliques, Jimoh explained:

“Every government has its own cabal, or what you may euphemistically refer to as Kitchen Cabinet and Oligarchic Influencers.”

Buhari legacy hailed

Reflecting on Buhari’s legacy, Jimoh described him as “a pious, honest, patriotic and nationalistic statesman who wanted the best for Nigeria.”

He lamented that the widespread hope Nigerians placed in him in 2015 was squandered by certain top officials and governors.

Drawing on a personal encounter, Jimoh recalled a conversation he had in 2018 with the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“She gave me a deep insight into the good intentions of her late husband and expressed dismay that the performance of some of the top government functionaries and even some state governors was below expectations at that time,” he said.

“She then vowed that she would continue to push for the realisation of the plan for a better Nigeria that her late husband had desired.”

Calling for a broader reflection, Jimoh urged Nigerians to direct their anger at those who, in his view, derailed Buhari’s agenda.

“This is the basis of my asking Nigerians to forgive the late President Buhari and rather hold the Cabals responsible for any misgivings about the administration,” he added.

He further advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain vigilant so that his own trusted advisers do not divert the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government. Concluding, Jimoh appealed to the conscience of Nigerians, saying:

“The two holy books, the Quran and the Bible, have admonished us to forgive the shortcomings of those who had offended us, especially against the background of the late President Buhari’s family’s plea for forgiveness.”

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

