Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has called on Nigerians to kick against any politician or political party that fails to fulfil its 2023 electioneering campaign promises in the last general election.

The NNPP chieftain in a statement on Sunday, July 6, urged Nigerians to assess political parties and their candidates' track records ahead of the 2027 general election, adding that their performance should be used as a yardstick.

NNPP chieftain laments Nigeria's challenges

Ajadi, a former governorship candidate of the party, lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, especially from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said:

“Political parties and politicians promised a better life for Nigerians, but they have made it worse in the last two years. The ruling APC at the centre raised the hope of Nigerians through its Renewed Hope Agenda, but people are living hopeless lives because of the downfall of the economy.”

According to him, many Nigerians are now living like beggars, struggling daily under the weight of economic hardship.

Ajadi points out failed promise of Nigerian government

He singled out the promise of nationwide stable electricity as one of the unfulfilled pledges, noting that millions still live in darkness despite government assurances.

Ajadi also criticised the fuel subsidy removal policy, which he said was implemented without adequate palliatives, making petroleum products unaffordable for the average Nigerian. He added:

“The removal of subsidy without provision of alternative palliatives and relief materials has made the petroleum products’ prices beyond the reach of an average Nigerian. “The multiplier effects of this have worsened inflation and further devalued the naira.”

NNPP chieftain decries exchange rate

He described the current state of the naira as shameful, especially when compared to the CFA franc used in neighbouring West African countries, and called on the government to take urgent steps to revive the economy and stabilise the national currency.

Ajadi urged Nigerians to take their destiny into their own hands by holding political parties accountable in the 2027 elections.

He advised:

“As we are getting set for the 2027 general election, I urge the electorate to review the performances of the political parties and politicians, looking at how far they have fulfilled their promises before casting their votes.”

