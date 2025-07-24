“Tinubu Neglects the North, Develops Southern Nigeria,” Kwankwaso Alleges, Video Trends
- NNPP 2023 presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of sidelining the northern region
- In a trending video making the rounds on social media X, the former governor of Kano state, Kwankwaso, alleged that Tinubu is using northern resources to develop the southern region
- In a twist, Nigerians slammed the former Kano governor as he advised Tinubu's government regarding the distribution of federal resources
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has criticised the President Bola Ahmed-led government for what he described as the neglect of the northern region of Nigeria and the concentration of the nation’s resources on developing the southern part of the country where the president comes from.
Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu of neglecting the north
During the public hearing on Constitution Review in Kano on Thursday, July 24, Kwankwaso expressed his concerns.
“Let me advise the federal government on the distribution of federal resources,” the former Kano governor said on Thursday at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment.
“From the information available to us, it’s like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country.”
As reported by Channels TV, Kwankwaso accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of lopsided allocation of federal resources between the two regions of the country.
Kwankwaso said:
“Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with the lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.
“That is why we have insecurity, we have poverty and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere.”
Nigerians react as Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu
As usual, Nigerians have reacted to Kwankwaso's comments about Tinubu's allocation of federal resources. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;
@Anefiok tweeted:
"The North stirs."
@Enwagboso tweeted:
"Coalition for Nigeria."
@AsapMaejor tweeted:
"Just 2 years of Tinubu's nepotism and northern elites are already rattled, Buhari of anyhow memory gave us 8 years of bombastic nepotism una no talk. God dey watch all of una."
@YakubTijani2 tweeted:
"He’s crazy. What about the Sokoto to Lagos highway? What about the Kano to Maradi railway?"
@Maxajee tweeted:
"This right here is why Kwankwaso will never deputized Tinubu. One thing I admire about Kashim is his patience and loyalty."
@DbPragmatic tweeted:
"Kwankwaso want to play the tribal sentiment card."
Watch the video as Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu's govt;
Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in Presidential Villa
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reportedly hosted Rabiu Kwankwaso at the presidential villa.
Kwankwaso had visited the presidential villa amid rumours of his alleged defection to the APC ahead of the 2027 election.
The former Kano governor was accused of being the reason behind Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as the former APC national chairman.
