President Bola Tinubu has been warned of the imminent crisis in his ruling party, APC, which may affect his second-term ambition

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the proclamation in a latest prophetic revelation about the 2027 general election

According to the cleric, the real problem in the ruling party will start after conducting its national convention

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent a prophetic warning to President Bola Tinubu about a possible collapse of his party because of the challenges ahead.

The cleric disclosed that the APC is already making some mistakes, and these could cost the party its victory in the 2027 general elections. He revealed that the beginning of the crisis in the party will be after its national convention.

Primate Elijah Ayodele sends warning to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the Tribune, the cleric's statement reads in part:

“For APC, their convention is dangerous, and the convention will mark the beginning of APC’s crisis. Tinubu must not sleep because mistakes are being made already. I see serious problems in the party, but they are not yet seeing it.”

Primate Ayodele says God shows him prophesies

Primate Ayodele further made it known that God has shown him many revelations concerning the 2027 general elections. He noted that many of the prophecies would be disclosed at the launch of his yearly prophecy book.

The cleric noted that the book, which has always been published every year since 1999, contained prophecies about various countries, world leaders and influential persons. While warning President Tinubu, the cleric advised that the president should not rely on the notion that the coalition candidates of the opposition movement, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), would fail.

Rather, Primate Ayodele opined that the coalition's adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) has the capacity to become something strong.

Primate Ayodele speaks on ADC

The religious leader maintained that the ADC is better for the coalition than the ADA. He noted that even the Social Democratic Party (SDP), with which the coalition had earlier in talk with, would not make a meaningful impact.

Ayodele's warning came amid the recent move of the coalition, which is being led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The coalition adopted the ADC to strategically position itself to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

It also appointed former Senate President Davide Mark and ex-Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the ADC's interim national chairman and national secretary, while the party's leaders reportedly stepped down for them.

Atiku Abubakar led coalition adopts ADC as its political party Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele mocks Governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that suspended Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has again been mocked over his recent settlement with his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader, mocked the governor while alleging that he has finally bowed to the supremacy of Wike, who is now Minister of the FCT.

Recall that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since soon after the latter resumed office over the control of the political structure in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng