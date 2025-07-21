President Tinubu said Nigeria’s history would have been incomplete if he lost the 2023 election, crediting his victory to divine favour and the late Oba Adetona’s blessing

He hailed the late Awujale as a symbol of courage and truth who supported democracy and inspired his political success

Governor Abiodun urged Ijebuland to honour the monarch’s legacy through unity and selfless leadership, as dignitaries gather for the Fidau prayer

Ijebu Ode, Ogun state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigeria’s history would have been incomplete had he lost the 2023 presidential election.

He made the remark on Sunday, July 20, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, during the 8th Day Fidau prayers for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Tinubu has spoken on the possible outcome had he lost the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Speaking to mourners and dignitaries at the prayer session, President Tinubu praised the late monarch for his role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic journey, particularly in supporting his own political aspirations.

According to Tinubu, his victory in the 2023 polls was tied to divine favour and the backing of leaders like the late Oba Adetona.

“Our history would not have been completed, carefully and richly, if I failed the last election. I was successful because of your support and the blessing of the late Awujale. I came to him, he blessed me.

"You will win that election and you will win one more time. Go ahead.’ Today, he is no more. He is gone," he said.

Oba Adetona hailed for wisdom and leadership

President Tinubu described the late monarch as a pillar of truth, wisdom and courage who stood for justice during the June 12 democratic struggle and beyond, Daily Trust reported.

“He was steadfast, resolute and encouraged many of us to keep fighting for democracy,” Tinubu said.

Governor Abiodun calls for unity in Ijebuland

Bola Tinubu hints at the implications of a loss in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Facebook

Also speaking at the event, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, whom the President fondly referred to as “Okanlomo Eleyi of Ogun state,” urged the people of Ijebuland to honour the memory of their late king by staying united, The Cable reported.

“We must uphold the values of peace, dignity, and selfless leadership that the Awujale represented. Let us live in harmony and continue his legacy," Abiodun said.

Live each day like it’s your last, Imam warns

Delivering a brief sermon, the Chief Imam of Gbagura, Prof. Kamaldeen Bello, reminded the audience that death is inevitable.

“We will all taste death,” he said. “So live as though today is your last. That’s the true essence of life.”

The event drew several high-profile guests including the governors of Kwara, Ekiti, and Ondo States, deputy governors from Lagos and Oyo States, as well as federal ministers and royal dignitaries.

Tinubu visits Ijebu-Ode

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, July 20, joined dignitaries, traditional rulers, and political leaders in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, for the eighth-day Fidau prayer of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The event drew an impressive crowd as the president paid a deeply personal tribute to the revered monarch, describing him as a confidante and guide whose wisdom shaped generations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng