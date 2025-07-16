Peter Obi Under Fire for Missing Buhari’s Burial Despite Travelling to Rome for Pope's
- Peter Obi is facing criticism for skipping Buhari’s burial in Daura, despite traveling abroad for Pope funeral earlier this year
- Observers suggest his absence may have been a strategic move to avoid angering his anti-Buhari supporters
- While Obi offered condolences, many Nigerians saw the decision as lacking national unity and statesmanship
Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has sparked criticism online for his decision to skip the funeral of Nigeria’s late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.
Recall Peter Obi travelled to Rome for the burial ceremony of the late Pope Francis earlier this year.
Buhari, who passed away in London at the age of 82, was laid to rest in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, in a ceremony attended by current President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and a host of political and traditional dignitaries.
Obi, however, was conspicuously absent, drawing pointed reactions from political commentators and social media users.
A northern commentator known on social media platform X as Sarki posted:
“Peter Obi travelled all the way to Rome for a burial he wasn’t even invited to and was reportedly denied entry at the gate. But he was nowhere to be found in Daura. Attendance taken. History won’t forget.”
Netizens react differently to post
The statement gained traction, with many questioning Obi’s judgment and accusing him of letting politics override national unity.
Critics argue that as a former presidential candidate and prominent national figure, Obi should have attended the burial regardless of past political differences, as a sign of respect for the office Buhari once held.
Some analysts suggest Obi’s absence may have been a calculated political move to avoid upsetting his core supporters, many of whom had remained fiercely critical of Buhari’s administration, especially on issues such as human rights, economic policies, and security management.
Despite his absence, Obi did issue a carefully worded condolence message after news of Buhari’s passing was confirmed.
In the message, he offered prayers for the late president’s family and acknowledged Buhari’s role in Nigeria’s history, without offering more direct personal praise, except that Katsina-born former head of state "comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader."
Omokri slams Obi for Daura's no-show
Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has also criticised Peter Obi for not deeming it fit to honour former President Buhari's final hours in Daura.
He wrote on his Facebook page:
"Peter Obi released a statement two days ago expressing shock and sadness at the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, Mr. Obi was so shocked at General Buhari's passing that he gave an Interview to Daily Trust the next day (yesterday) on why the ADC should zone its Presidential ticket to the South in 2027.
"I have never seen that type of shock that allows you to fight for power less than 24 hours after entering it, even when the nation is officially in mourning. Obi is the true definition of Agbotikuyo. May I never be that desperate for power. Once a Gbajue, always a Gbajue! "
Cleric curses politicians in Peter Obi’s presence
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video capturing a powerful supplication by renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Zaria, had stirred mixed reactions after he delivered a fiery prayer in the presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
During an event in Kaduna on Monday, Sheikh Zaria made a bold spiritual declaration concerning Nigeria’s leadership.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng