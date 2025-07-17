Peter Obi recounted how Buhari once urged him to never forget the poor if he became president

Obi failed to attend Buhari’s burial initially due to logistics but visited the family the next day with other dignitaries

During his condolence message, Obi praised Buhari’s legacy of service and called on leaders to remember the needy

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shared a personal moment he once had with late former President Muhammadu Buhari, revealing that the ex-president urged him to always remember Nigeria’s poorest citizens if he won the nation’s top seat.

Obi, who made this known in a message posted on Wednesday, said the conversation took place in 2022 while he was on the campaign trail. According to him, Buhari had offered words of encouragement and left him with a simple but profound advice: to never forget the plight of the poor.

Obi explains he had communicated his inability to get a flight to Daura for Buhari's funeral to his family. Photo: FB/Peter Obi, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

“Peter, you seem to be everywhere and loved by the people. And I wish you the best, please, if you win, do not forget the poor,” Obi quoted the late president as saying.

Reflecting on Buhari’s passing, Obi described the advice as something that has stayed with him ever since and should serve as a reminder to all leaders of the responsibility they owe the less privileged.

Obi explains delay in visit

Obi had earlier attempted to attend Buhari’s funeral in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday but said he was unable to make the trip due to logistical difficulties.

According to his statement, he communicated this to a member of the late president’s family who understood the situation, and he promised to visit the following day.

Fulfilling that promise, Obi arrived in Daura on Wednesday accompanied by Senators Ireti Kingibe and Okey Ezea, as well as Obidient National Coordinator Dr. Tanko Yunusa.

They joined a host of dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Dikko Radda of Katsina State to pay their respects and console Buhari’s family.

Obi visits Ijebu to condole with royal family

Earlier in the day, Obi had also visited Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where he offered condolences to the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who was buried according to Islamic rites.

Paying tribute to both the late Awujale and Buhari, Obi prayed for divine comfort for their families and described their deaths as a deep loss to Nigeria. He praised what he called their legacies of service and dignity, urging Nigerians not to forget the values they represented.

Obi prays for eternal rest for the fallen first class monarch. Photo: FB/Awujale of Ijebuland

Source: Twitter

“May the Almighty God, who has called both our late President and the Awujale of Ijebuland to eternal rest, grant them peace and comfort their families and indeed our dear nation,” Obi said.

Cleric curses politicians in Peter Obi’s presence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video capturing a powerful supplication by renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Zaria, had stirred mixed reactions after he delivered a fiery prayer in the presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

During an event in Kaduna on Monday, Sheikh Zaria made a bold spiritual declaration concerning Nigeria’s leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng