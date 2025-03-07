Governor Siminalayi Fubara has revealed those backing and supporting him amidst the political crisis rocking the state

Fubara said he has the support and backing of the people of Rivers State who have been standing with him

The PDP governor assured the people that his administration will continue to do what is right to make life better for the residents

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he has the support of the people of Rivers state amid the feud with the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers.

Governor Fubara thanked the people for standing with him and for their continued support.

He stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Rivers State Fire Service Sub-Station at Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor local government area on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The governor promised that his administration would not seize to effectively pilot the ship of state.

Fubara thanked the people of the area council for their unwavering support and assurances given to his administration.

As reported by The Punch, while expressing his happiness, he said, "There is nothing I want to say now that I have not said before."

He added that:

“We can feel your support here. I want to also appreciate the support of the good people of Rivers State, who kept believing in us.

“We know that your trust is the right thing and that you are standing on the side of truth. I want to assure you that we will continue to do what is right to make life better and advance the state,”

Legit.ng also reported that the political crisis in oil-rich Rivers state which started in 2023 deepened on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The House of Assembly directed Governor Fubara to present fresh nominees for confirmation as commissioners and board members before Friday, March 7, 2025.

The legislators said Governor Fubara committed another infraction of the law by inaugurating members of the Bureau on Public Procurement and Local Government Service Commission without screening and confirmation by the assembly.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government was warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

Fubara dares Pro-Wike Rivers assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara reacted to the 48-hour ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Fubara was given the ultimatum to re-present the 2025 budget to Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led assembly after the Supreme Court judgement.

The Rivers state government said it will not honour the ultimatum as it has not received an official letter conveying the summon

