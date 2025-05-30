Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has again been dragged by the FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, over the sealing of some properties by the FCTA for failure to pay ground rents

Senator Kingibe expressed concerns about the FCTA action, stating that the law did not recognise seizing, sealing and revocation as a penalty for a default in ground rent

Recall that the Wike-led FCTA commenced the sealing of properties in Abuja over failure to pay ground rent, which spanned 10 to 40 years

Ireti Kingibe, the lone senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken a swipe at the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for sealing properties in the Nigerian capital over unpaid ground rent, saying the action was against the law.

Recall that on Monday, May 26, the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) commenced the shutdown of some properties in the capital over the allegation of unpaid ground rents.

Senator Ireti Kingibe has said the sealing of property by the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA must follow due process

Properties not paying Abuja ground rent

The action affected some corporate establishments and government agencies, including the Total Petroleum station in Wuse district and Access Bank. Others included the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to the FCTA, 8,375 property owners are yet to pay ground rent, cumulatively N6.97 billion, adding that the debts date back between 10 to 40 years.

However, President Bola Tinubu's intervention halted the move, and the FCTA subsequently issued a 14-day ultimatum to defaulters to pay their debt.

Kingibe expresses concerns over sealing of property

In a statement on Thursday, May 25, the FCT senator noted some concerns about the FCTA's action concerning the sealing of properties.

Her statement reads in part:

“While the enforcement of regulations and tax obligations is necessary, such actions must be carried out within the bounds of legality, fairness, and sensitivity to the current economic realities faced by residents.”

She added that for clarity, the ground rent, which was in line with the Lands (Title Vesting, etc) Act of 1975, should not be the opportunity to take over properties arbitrarily.

Senator Ireti Kingibe faults the sealing of properties in Abuja by the FCTA

Penalty for ground rent defaulters in Abuja

She noted that though the government has the constitutional power to revoke land in the public interest, the revocation has to be in line with due legal process as spelt out in the Land Use Act and the Urban and Regional Planning Act, which includes the payment of due compensation.

Kingibe stressed that by the law, no Nigerian's property can be taken over, revoked or sealed over failure to pay ground rent. According to her, what the law recommended was a fine or surcharge and not compulsory takeover or sealing of the properties without following the due process, which was stated under Section 42 of the Land Use Act

Read her full statement here:

Tinubu meets Adedeji as FCTA seals FIRS office

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with the FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, May 26.

The president's meeting with the FIRS boss followed the sealing of the tax agency's office by the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA on Monday, May 26.

According to the Wike-led FCTA, the FRSC and several other agencies, including the PDP, have not paid ground rent for the past 25 years.

