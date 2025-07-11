The recent defection of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stirred a fresh controversy in Kebbi politics

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris slammed Malami for dumping the All Progressives Congress for the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, noting that he has no political value to the state government

The chief press secretary to Kebbi state governor, Ahmed Idris, in a statement on Friday, urged Malami to reconsider his decision to work with the Atiku-led coalition

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has described the defection of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as politically irrelevant to both the state government.

Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris has reacted to the recent defection of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Photo credit: Kebbi state government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abubakar Malami, the former AGF and Minister of Justice under the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ADC.

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Malami, politically irrelevant - Kebbi govt

Reacting, Governor Idris told Daily Trust that the defection posed no threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or to his Nasir Idris’s popularity.

The chief press secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, said:

“Well, the defection of the former Attorney General is not something that the people or the government of Kebbi State will be unhappy about. In fact, we are happy he left because he didn’t add any value to our administration.”

Kebbi state government chided former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

He added that the governor has a strong bond with the people, and his performance in office has solidified his political base.

Speaking further Idris dismissed any concerns about Malami's defection affecting APC’s fortunes in Kebbi.

“As for Malami, he has no political integrity in Kebbi State. He has never even won his own polling unit in any election, let alone the majority of votes across the state. So, his defection means nothing to us. We are not worried because he has no impact or value.”

Commenting on Malami’s coalition activities, Idris argued that such movements are not driven by service to the people but by personal ambition.

Idris concluded by advising Malami to reconsider his political direction.

“My advice to Malami is that he should rethink his decision. Leaving the APC is a wrong move.”

