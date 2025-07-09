Anambra State Police Command has arrested Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye, alias "Bus-Stop," a key suspect linked to cult attacks, abductions, and murders in Oko

The suspect confessed to being a ranking member of the Aye Confraternity and revealed plans for a cult initiation and further violence

In response to rising insecurity, the police outlined multi-pronged strategies, including increased patrols, community engagement among others

Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, on Monday, 7th July, 2025 recorded major breakthrough as they have arrested one prime suspect, one Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye a.k.a Bus-Stop, aged 25 years old.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrest is a follow-up to the disturbing incident at Oko community in Orumba North local government area of the state, which, according to him, recorded the injury to two persons, murder of two persons and abduction of two others, who were later released after ransom was paid early last month at the Total Junction and Tipper Junction respectively, all in Oko.

According to him, the operatives also recovered one automatic pump-action gun and two handsets from the suspects.

The PPRO noted that the suspect, confessed to being an active member of the Aye Confraternity Cult group, and currently holding a position as a "Lord."

He said:

"He confessed how they have perfected plans for the initiation ceremony and rivalry cult attack on 7th July, 2025, and revealed details of how he and six (6) other gang members attacked Oko on the 19th of June, 2025.

"Given the information provided by the suspect, police operatives have activated plans for the arrest of other gang members aimed at dismantling the criminal network in the state," he added.

Police boss shares strategies to counter insecurity

In a chat with Legit.ng on the rising insecurity and criminality in Anambra, Mr. Ikenga outlined several key strategies that the police had focused on, including community engagements, increased patrol, collaboration with sister agencies, intelligence gathering, public awareness, etc.

He detailed that:

"The police have enhanced partnerships with local communities to build trust and encourage active participation in crime prevention efforts. This includes regular community meetings and forums to discuss security concerns.

"Again, there have been increase in police visibility through foot and vehicle patrols in high-crime areas. This aims to deter criminal activity and reassure citizens.

"The police have also collaborated with other security agencies, such as the military and local vigilante groups, especially the newly formed Operation Udo Ga-Achi; sharing intelligence and coordinating operations aimed at combating crime. Efforts were intensified to gather actionable intelligence on criminal activities. This involves utilizing technology to track and apprehend criminals effectively. We had also focused on areas identified as hotspots for criminal activities through deployment of specialized units to those locations for strategic interventions," he said.

Security outfits have now step up vigilance in the wake of recent assaults.

Through these measures, he said, the police aim to create a safer environment in Anambra, reduce fear among citizens, and ultimately restore peace and order in the state.

Ikenga also emphasized the importance of investing in youth programs that offer education and job opportunities, which can reduce the allure of criminal activities.

