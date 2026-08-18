Dangote Refinery added Kano, Imo, Anambra and Nasarawa to its free petrol delivery scheme, bringing the total to 10 states

Eligible marketers can buy petrol at N1,165 per litre with free delivery and a 10-day credit window before payment is due

The minimum purchase threshold is 250,000 litres per transaction, and Dangote Refinery said more states will be added soon

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery has extended its free petrol delivery programme to four additional states, with Kano, Imo, Anambra and Nasarawa now joining the six states already covered by the initiative.

The scheme previously covered Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Abuja and Delta. With the latest expansion, a total of 10 states across Nigeria now fall within the programme's reach.

The Dangote Refinery’s free petrol delivery scheme now covers 10 states across Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Under the arrangement, qualifying marketers can procure petrol at N1,165 per litre and receive it at no extra delivery cost.

The refinery also gives marketers 10 days to make payment after taking delivery, a window that eases the immediate cash burden of large fuel purchases.

To qualify, a marketer must buy at least 250,000 litres in a single transaction. Dangote Refinery said the offer is open to any marketer who meets that threshold.

Why Dangote Refinery Free Delivery Matters

Transport costs have long been a key driver of price differences between states closer to coastal depots and those further inland.

For states like Kano and Imo, the cost of moving fuel from a refinery or terminal can add significantly to what consumers eventually pay at the pump.

By bearing the delivery cost to these four new states, the refinery is removing one of the main expenses that pushes pump prices higher.

This could give marketers in those states more room to offer competitive prices, though the final pump price charged to motorists remains at the discretion of individual filling station operators.

Dangote Refinery's ex-depot price has shifted several times in recent months, moving within a range of roughly N1,075 to N1,215 per litre, as the refinery and petroleum marketers continue to navigate pricing and supply terms.

Kano, Imo, Anambra and Nasarawa join six other states covered by Dangote Refinery’s free petrol delivery scheme. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Offers Credit Facility for Marketers

The 10-day credit window is a significant addition to the free delivery offer.

It allows marketers to receive fuel, sell it, and then settle their account with the refinery afterwards, rather than tying up large sums of capital upfront.

Together, the two benefits reduce the financial strain on marketers, particularly those operating in states where logistics costs have historically been high, Petroleumprice.ng reports.

Marketers in Kano, Imo, Anambra and Nasarawa who wish to participate can reach Dangote Refinery on +234 707 470 2099 or +234 707 470 2100, or by emailing Directdelivery@dangote.com.

The refinery confirmed that the free delivery rollout is ongoing, with more states expected to be added as the programme continues to expand.

The 10 states/locations are:

Lagos Ogun Rivers Kaduna Abuja (FCT) Delta Kano Imo Anambra Nasarawa

5 steps to buy refinery shares as Dangote confirms IPO date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Investors are positioning ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery, with President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, confirming that the listing is expected to launch in September 2026.

Dangote disclosed this during an interaction with journalists after leading chairman Femi Otedola and senior executives of First HoldCo and its subsidiaries on a tour of the refinery complex in Lagos.

According to him, even before the offer is open, investor interest in the refinery IPO.

Source: Legit.ng