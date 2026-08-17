Dangote Refinery plans a $5 billion IPO expected to conclude in October 2026

Nigerians await key details on subscription terms and minimum investment for the IPO

Investors should beware of fraudulent promotions before official approval of the Dangote IPO

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians looking to own a piece of Dangote Refinery are getting closer to their chance as the company prepares for a retail-focused initial public offering expected to conclude in October 2026.

The refinery has submitted a proposed $5 billion IPO application to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the Nigerian Exchange expected to host the primary listing. If completed at the targeted size, the offering could become Africa’s biggest IPO.

Nigerians brace up as Dangote Refinery prepares to go public in October with application filing at the SEC. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The development is already generating intense interest among Nigerians who want to buy shares in the country’s biggest refinery through digital investment platforms.

However, the final offer price, minimum retail subscription and other terms will only become clear once the approved prospectus is released.

Top apps to watch for the Dangote IPO

For Nigerians planning to participate, the key is to use a platform that can process primary-market public offers, rather than an app that only allows investors to trade shares already listed on the NGX.

i-invest

i-invest is one of the platforms already preparing for the Dangote Refinery offer. Its website has a dedicated Dangote IPO page where prospective investors can join a waitlist for subscription information when the offer officially opens.

The platform is operated by Parthian Partners, an SEC-regulated capital-market operator.

The platform also provides access to Nigerian equities, making it one of the digital options investors are watching ahead of the public offer.

Bamboo

Bamboo is another major investment app preparing its users for the IPO. The platform has published extensive guides on the Dangote offering and explains that digital platforms can be used to subscribe to Nigerian public offers once they officially open.

Bamboo has also advised investors to pay close attention to the official prospectus because the document will contain the confirmed offer price, financial information, risks and subscription terms.

Afrinvestor

Afrinvestor, the digital investment platform operated by Afrinvest, is another platform Nigerians can watch for the public offer.

Afrinvest has promoted its public-offer functionality, allowing users to access IPO and other primary-market opportunities through its digital platform. Investors should, however, confirm that the Dangote offer is officially live on the platform before submitting any application.

InvestNaija

InvestNaija, backed by Chapel Hill Denham, is another established digital route for Nigerian public offerings.

Its educational material explains how IPOs work and highlights digital access to primary-market opportunities for retail investors.

Trove

Trove is also among the investment apps being discussed as a potential channel for Nigerian retail investors.

The platform has previously supported Nigerian IPO and rights-issue opportunities, although investors should wait for confirmation that the Dangote offer is available through Trove before applying.

What Nigerians need before applying

Prospective investors should get their investment accounts and identity verification requirements sorted before the subscription window opens.

A Nigerian IPO generally requires investors to go through a licensed stockbroker or authorised capital-market platform. i-invest's IPO guide also notes that participation in Nigerian IPOs requires a stockbroker registered with the NGX.

Investors should also ensure their KYC information is complete and that the relevant CSCS investment account arrangements are in place.

Most importantly, they should have funds available before the offer opens, but should not transfer money based on unofficial adverts, WhatsApp messages or supposed early-access schemes.

The minimum investment is still key

One major detail Nigerians are waiting for is the official minimum subscription amount for retail investors.

The previously reported institutional figures should not be confused with the retail offer. The final retail minimum, number of shares available and price per share will be contained in the approved prospectus.

That means claims circulating online about a fixed retail entry price should be treated cautiously until the official offer documents are released.

Watch out for fake Dangote IPO offers

The excitement surrounding the IPO has already attracted unauthorised promotions.

In June, the SEC ordered operators to stop marketing an unapproved Dangote Refinery share offer and warned investors against paying money or seeking guaranteed allocations before regulatory approval, according to an official SEC document.

Nigeria's SEC prepares for Africa's biggest IPO in October. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The safest route is therefore to wait for the official subscription announcement and use a recognised platform when the offer goes live.

For Nigerians eager to own Dangote Refinery shares, October could mark a major moment. But before opening an app and pressing “subscribe,” the offer price, minimum units and final terms must first be confirmed by the regulator.

Source: Legit.ng