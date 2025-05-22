The race for the 2027 presidential election took another new dimension on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Governor Seyi Makinde's campaign posters flood the city of Kano ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027) explained the reason for promoting the Oyo state governor

Kano state - Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde’s campaign posters for the 2027 presidential election flood Kano state.

The posters of the Oyo state governor were cited across streets and strategic locations in the ancient city of Kano on Thursday, May 22. 2025.

Makinde campaign posters flood Kano ahead of 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, the posters, boldly displaying Makinde’s picture with the inscription, “To Move Nigeria Forward 2027”, were seen in high-traffic areas across the city.

A political support group, Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027) is reportedly spearheading the publicity campaign.

The group said it is mobilizing support across Northern Nigeria for Makinde’s potential bid for the 2027 presidency.

The National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, disclosed that the group had concluded consultations with various political stakeholders across the country.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen during an interaction in Kano.

Abdullahi explained that Governor Makinde’s achievements earned him national admiration.

“We have keenly followed his performance and discovered that he is a focused administrator committed to improving lives. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs now,”

Abdullahi said the group is committed to driving the Makinde 2027 movement to full national prominence.

“We have met as different groups and agreed to have a common front for the Seyi Makinde for President 2027 project. We are a moving train, and there is no stopping us until we achieve a Makinde presidency,”

According to Abdullahi, the group’s campaign materials, including posters, billboards, handbills, and other branded items, were ready and would soon flood the entire Northern region.

He further stated that Makinde’s posters will flood Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe states from next week and the Southern states will follow subsequently.

The Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027) is spearheading the campaign. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde speaks on presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Makinde expressed confidence in having the competence to be Nigerian president.

Makinde made the comment while speaking in an interview on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, adding that what is more important now is for the PDP to focus on its problems.

However, Governor Makinde, whose tenure will elapse in 2027, said if the governorship seat was his last political office, so be it.

Makinde speaks on contesting 2027 presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Makinde clarified his rumoured intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

According to the Oyo governor, his current focus is the completion of his second term tenure and not on the 2027 presidency.

Makinde also urged the students under the state's institutions to apply for student loans when they asked him to reduce their school fees.

Source: Legit.ng