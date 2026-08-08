David Joe, an arts student, shared his 2026 WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough to gain admission to study law

His result included an A1 in Civic Education and B3 grades in Marketing, Economics, and General Mathematics, but he scored F9 in one course

His English Language and Literature in English grades drew the most attention from people weighing in on his chances of studying law

David Joe, a Nigerian arts student, turned to social media in August 2026 after checking his 2026 WAEC result.

The post, shared in the popular Facebook group, WAEC And NECO Timetable 2026, quickly drew attention as thousands of Nigerian students waited anxiously following the release of this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination results.

A boy aspiring to be lawyer posts 2026 WAEC result and asks if he can gain admission. Photo: David Joe

Source: Facebook

He posted the screenshot of his result on the Facebook group with a single worried question:

"Please can I study law with this result 😢?"

Law aspirant's 2026 WAEC result

His result card showed nine subjects in total. He recorded an A1 in Civic Education, B2 in Christian Religious Studies, B3 in Marketing, Economics, and General Mathematics, C5 in Government, C6 in both English Language and Literature in English, and F9 in Igbo.

For prospective law students in Nigeria, English Language is typically among the compulsory requirements for university admission, and the C6 grade he recorded in the subject became an immediate talking point in the comments section. Literature in English, which many Nigerian universities also require for law applicants, equally came in at C6.

The F9 in Igbo, while a clear fail, is generally not considered a barrier for law admission since the subject falls outside the core requirements.

Whether David's grades meet the cut-off marks at specific universities would depend on each institution's admission policy and the number of available slots in a given year.

See his Facebook post below:

Law aspirant's 2026 WAEC result sparks reactions

The post attracted swift and varied responses from fellow Facebook users.

Iyanuoluwa Adetayo said:

"Yes you can study law"

Yayah M S Katta said:

"No, you can't, because literature in English and English language is too poor."

Ummey Aliya said:

"Yes of course"

Sanusi Danumma said:

"Yes of course"

Freddy Fred said:

"Yes, don't worry about the F9 in Igbo you're good to go"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng