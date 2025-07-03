Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo alleged that the newly formed ADC coalition, led by Atiku Abubakar, is a calculated move to use Peter Obi's popularity without offering him the presidential ticket for 2027

Keyamo said the movement into the ADC signals the collapse of the PDP, claiming the defection of old PDP members and a few APC outliers poses no real threat to the ruling party

The minister insisted that the opposition has weakened since 2023, while the APC has only grown stronger with new high-profile members

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has raised concerns over the recent official unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Specifically, the Senior Advocate warned that the movement is part of a larger scheme to sideline Labour Party’s Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that on Wednesday, June 2, the Atiku-led coalition unveiled its political party ADC in Abuja.

Obi allegedly being set up for disappointment, Keyamo warns

Reacting to the development in a post made via X, the minister expressed concern that the main target of the coalition is Peter Obi, whom he believes is being used to draw in support without any intention of granting him the presidential ticket.

“They want his votes but won’t give him their presidential ticket. This is Atiku’s show, nothing more, nothing less,” Keyamo warned.

He added that appointing David Mark as interim chairman of the coalition is a telling sign of Atiku’s influence.

He argued that the move has, however, ended up benefiting the ruling APC.

Movement to ADC dismembers PDP, says Keyamo

According to Keyamo, the open declaration by a coalition of politicians into the ADC signifies a clear abandonment of their original political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He insisted that by law, one cannot belong to multiple parties at the same time, a principle that disqualifies such individuals from contesting in future elections.

“The emergence of the ADC, as presently constituted, marks the formal dismemberment of the PDP, which used to be Nigeria’s strongest opposition party,” he said.

Keyamo: Defectors from PDP and APC offer no real threat

Keyamo argued that most of those who moved into the ADC are disgruntled elements from PDP’s old guard, now struggling to reclaim relevance.

He described the gathering as a "conglomerate of ‘former this’ and ‘former that’" led by politicians still loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He also dismissed the significance of the few APC members who joined the movement, branding them as individuals who either worked against President Tinubu in 2023 or lost their constituencies to opposition parties.

APC gains while others lose, Keyamo insists

Keyamo declared that the opposition has become weaker since the 2023 elections, while the APC has grown stronger with the influx of governors, senators, and lawmakers.

“PDP and the Labour Party have lost something, ADC has only gained a caricature, but the APC has lost absolutely nothing,” he maintained.

Keyamo concluded by calling on Nigerians to ignore the political drama and focus on governance, reminding citizens that everyone has a constitutional right to assemble and associate.

“Let them gather; we are not threatened. We will face governance and let the people decide when the time comes,” he said.

Mark emerges as ADC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

