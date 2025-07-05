Ogun NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro has called on Nigerian politicians not to set the country on fire with their rhetoric

The former senatorial aspirant made the comment while speaking on the adoption of the ADC by the former Vice President-Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

The coalition movement, which comprises major opposition leaders, has positioned itself to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Damilare Abioro, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has warned Nigerian politicians against setting the country ablaze ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abioro, a prominent son of the Agosasa in Ogun West senatorial district, made the comment while speaking on the recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Damilare Abioro speaks on the coalition movement Photo Credit: Damilare Athanda Abioro

Source: Facebook

The coalition, which is being positioned to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election, has been receiving comments and reactions from political actors in the country, which Abioro warned against heating up the polity.

Abioro, a young politician in the Ogun state politics, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, warned against making the 2023 election a do-or-die affair. He reckoned that there is freedom of association, as well as free entry and exit from political parties.

NNPP chieftain warns politicians against unhealthy statement

However, he warned that political elites in Nigeria must refrain from making inflammatory statements as momentum gathered ahead of the next general election. He preached peace and urged politicians to take peaceful paths, adding that Nigerians' lives are more important and should be prioritised irrespective of their political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

The statement reads in part:

"2027 journey of Nigerian politics and the game of politics in Nigeria has started ahead of 2027, but the good players will never or want to be desperate for power, but wish to continue to have a good leadership mindset to lead and to make Nigeria great, like more than ever before

"I wish to appeal to political power seekers and position seekers to consider peace for Nigeria over their ambitions and to pray on how to be a good leader rather than fighting at the detriment of the lives of innocent Nigerians

"Let me also plead with the supporters to consider preaching peace in any form of campaigns ahead of 2027, likewise our religious leaders should please shun evil prophecies capable of heightened the tension instead of words of comforts to Nigerians who are going through hardships and insecurity and as well pray for peace restoration in our beloved country."

NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro sues for peace among politicians ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku, Damilare Athanda Abioro, @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

APC reacts as coalition adopts ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has reacted to the adoption of the ADC as the political platform of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, described the coalition's claim that his party has badly run the country as baseless.

The coalition has positioned itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng