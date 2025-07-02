Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has declared his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, made this known while addressing some uncertainties in the future of the movement

Speculations that he may fall back to platforms linked to his name, such as Obidient People's Party and Progressive Obidients Party, have been denied by the leadership of the movement

Awka, Anambra State- The Obidient People's Party (OPP) and Progressive Obedients Party (POP) are among the 100 political associations that applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Independent National Electoral Commission had announced that it has received 110 applications from associations and groups with the intent to become political parties as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 election.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, dismissed the claims that Peter Obi is considering either of OPP or POP for his presidential ambition. Photo credit- Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Obidient Movement worked for the candidacy of Peter Obi, and it gained momentum during the lead-up to the 2023 general election. The Movement, which began on social media, later transformed into offline rallies and campaign activities across multiple states.

The movement launched a digital portal for membership registration and the issuance of identity cards in April 2025. An argument later arose as to whether the movement has any connection with the OPP and POP seeking INEC’s registration.

With the recent declaration of Peter Obi to run for the 2027 presidency, and with uncertainties in the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Labour Party (LP), it is not clear whether he would run under either of the two.

There were claims that the OPP and POP are veritable options for Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, because of his 2027 presidential aspiration.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, dismissed the claims that Peter Obi is considering either of OPP or POP for his presidential ambition.

Tanko said, "The truth about the matter is that requests for the registration of the Obidient People's Party (OPP) and Progressive Obidients Party (POP) with INEC were made before the Obidient Movement Worldwide was put together as a full-fledged organisation.

"Currently, the two platforms are not yet registered as political parties by INEC.". So, the issue of considering them as options for Obi's 2027 presidential ambition is neither here nor there."

