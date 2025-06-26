The Lagos state government has maintained that it is not involved in the demolition of the property belonging to Peter Obi's brother

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotosho, described Peter Obi's allegations as baseless and disturbing

He maintained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government "welcomes everyone to live and work in the state"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - On Thursday, June 26, the Lagos state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, refuted claims that any of its agencies were involved in the demolition of the building said to belong to the brother of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu has denied the claims by Peter Obi that it ordered the demolition of his brother’s property. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi fumes over demolition of brother’s property

The Punch reported that Peter Obi alleged that a property belonging to his younger brother was demolished in Lagos without legal backing.

Peter Obi on Wednesday, June 25, said the property, owned by his brother’s company, had stood for over 15 years before it was brought down.

The former Anambra state governor also alleged that the demolition was carried out by unidentified persons acting on a vague court judgment that did not mention his brother, the property, or contain any demolition order.

Lagos government insisted Peter Obi's allegations were baseless. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Lagos govt denies involvement in demolition

But in a statement issued on Thursday, by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, the state described Obi’s account of the incident as “disturbing and without facts”.

Omotoso stated that the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, had been instructed to launch a full investigation into the matter to determine what transpired.

He urged the public to treat Obi’s remarks with caution.

"The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

"Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

"The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice."

Read more about Peter Obi and Lagos govt

Lagos governor slams Peter Obi

n a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu accused Peter Obi of lacking the moral right to criticise Nigeria’s poverty situation, citing Obi’s record in Anambra state.

Sanwo-Olu argued that poverty worsened during Obi’s tenure as Anambra governor, while President Tinubu lifted millions out of poverty as Lagos governor.

He also criticised Obi for making disparaging remarks about Nigeria abroad, stressing that true patriotism requires promoting the country positively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng