Enugu state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received no fewer than 5,000 new members from the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu state.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, said the defection shows that the people are beginning to acknowledge the projects being executed by the President Bola Tinubu administration in the state.

Nnaji said the APC has been repositioned to take over the government of Enugu state in 2027.

He appealed to the people to support APC as well as President Tinubu’s re-election to attract more federal appointments and infrastructure to the state.

“The coming election will not be like the previous one because right now we have a party; before we didn’t have a party, APC before was a mercantile party, a party they use for trading in Enugu state, they use it to trade with PDP.

“But now all the moles who were trading with the party have been shown the way out.”

The state chairman of APC, Chief Agballah, thanked Tinubu for the ongoing reconstruction of Ninth Mile – Opi – Markudi road.

Agballah said the road is being made a dual carriage way, as well as other federal projects in the state.

He said that for many years the entire Igbo-Etiti local government was completely inaccessible due to the complete collapse of road infrastructure in the LGA.

