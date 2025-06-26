Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A member of the house of representatives, Chimaobi Atu, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker represents Enugu north/south federal constituency in the lower house.

As reported by TheCable, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, announced Atu’s defection notice during plenary on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Hon. Atu cited the protracted wrangling within the Labour Party. He claimed it has negatively affected his duties.

The minority whip, Hon. Ali Isa, protested Atu’s defection and demanded that the federal lawmaker’s seat be declared vacant.

Abbas acknowledged Isa’s point of order but declined to rule on his demand to declare Atu’s seat vacant.

PDP, Labour Party lose more federal lawmakers

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party each lost a member of the House of Representatives to the ruling APC on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Paul Nnamchi and Peter Akpanke formally announced their defection from the Labour Party and the PDP during the plenary.

Their defection came amid growing confidence within the coalition movement that the ruling APC would be defeated in the 2027 election.

Labour Party loses as another senator joins APC

The APC's chances in the 2027 election got a boost as Senator Neda Imasuen dumped Labour Party for the ruling party.

Senator Imasuen, the lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district, announced his defection during the plenary on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The federal lawmaker cited the internal crisis rocking the Labour Party and the need for him to integrate his constituency into national politics as his reason for defection.

Source: Legit.ng