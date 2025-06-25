The APC's chances in the 2027 election have gotten a boost as Senator Neda Imasuen dumped the Labour Party for the ruling party

Senator Imasuen, the lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district, announced his defection during the plenary on Wednesday, June 25

The senator cited the internal crisis rocking the Labour Party and the need for him to integrate his constituency into national politics as his reason for defection

Senator Neda Imasuen of the Edo South Senatorial District has officially announced his defection from the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that his move was due to the need for a political relevance for his constituents and the internal crisis within his former party.

Senator Neda Imasuen dumps Labour Party for the APC Photo Credit: @SenNedaImasuen

Source: Twitter

When did Imasuen dump the Labour Party?

The senator announced his defection during a Senate session on Wednesday, June 25, through his letter, which was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Imasuen, in the letter, explained that his action followed "extensive consultations" with members of his constituents and major political actors in Edo South.

The letter reads in part:

“I write to respectfully notify the distinguished Senate through the office of the Senate President of my resignation from the Labour Party (LP) and my decision to officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Why Senator Imasuen joined APC

He further stressed that the move was to position his senatorial district for greater opportunities and visibility under the ruling APC. He added that his people desire to have him in the APC so that the senatorial district can have political relevance and national prominence.

Additionally, the defecting senator cited the long-overdue internal crisis rocking the Labour Party as one of his reasons for dumping the party for the APC. He said that the Labour Party crisis affected his capacity to represent his constituency effectively.

Senator Neda Imasuen explains why he dumped the Labour Party for APC Photo Credit: @SenNedaImasuen

Source: Twitter

Imasuen joins APC amid Atiku, Obi's plot

This came amid the move by the opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and his counterparts in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The opposition leaders are championing a coalition movement with the bid to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 presidential election. The aim of the coalition move may therefore be threatened by the Imasuen defection from the Labour Party to the APC.

Despite the coalition move and criticism of President Tinubu and the APC-led federal government, the ruling party has continued to receive defectors from the opposition parties, including two governors from the PDP to the APC. The governors are Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom states.

See the video of Imasuen's defection here:

List of senators who have been suspended

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has become the latest member of the Upper Chamber who will be suspended since the return of democracy in 1999.

By counting, no less than six Senators have been suspended from the Senate since 1999, mostly on alleged misconduct.

Under Godswill Akpabio, the president of the 10th Senate, two senators have been suspended for one misconduct or the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng