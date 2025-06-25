Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state, has declared his intention to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Suswam made this known during an interview on Wednesday, citing the crisis within the party as his major reason

The former Benue governor maintained that he may consider defecting to the ruling APC, PDP, Labour Party (LP), or the NNPP, describing Rabiu Kwankwaso

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam, on Wednesday, June 26, declared that he may soon dump the party if the situation is not resolved.

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has explained why he may consider leaving the PDP for the APC, the Labour Party, or the NNPP. Photo credit: Gabriel Suswam

Source: Facebook

Defection: Suswam names APC, LP as possible alternatives

The ex-governor said there’s a possibility that he would dump the party, where he served as a two-term governor and senator for an alternative party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Suswam said he’s tired of the lingering crisis in the party.

Asked if he plans to leave the PDP, he said:

“There’s a possibility that I will.”

As reported by Vanguard, Suswam added that he could move to any alternative party, including the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“Kwankwaso is a colleague and a friend. So, there are lots of alternatives.”

“There is a possibility that I will; there are so many alternatives. There is Labour Party, there’s Alliance for Democracy, there’s NNPP by Kwankwaso.”

Asked if he could join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Suswam said he does not rule out the ruling party, saying “APC can be an alternative.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng