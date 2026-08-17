Breaking: Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Resigns
- Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku stepped down from his position amid a move by lawmakers to remove him
- Agbebaku's resignation was confirmed by his media aide, Ivy Ebojele, who said further details would be shared later
- The development marks a significant shake-up in the Edo state legislature, with potential implications for its leadership and legislators
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Benin City, Edo state - Blessing Agbebaku has stepped down as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, his media aide confirmed, following a push by members of the assembly to remove him from office.
As reported on Monday, August 17, by The Nation, Agbebaku's resignation came after a bloc of lawmakers began organising moves to impeach him. Rather than face a formal removal process, he chose to vacate the position.
Edo: Agbebaku exits amid legislative pressure
Guardian also noted the update.
Ivy Ebojele, Agbebaku's media aide, confirmed the resignation but said a full account of the circumstances surrounding his exit would be made available to the public at a later time.
Comprehensive details have not been provided about what triggered the impeachment plot or how many lawmakers were involved in the move against him. Ebojele did not provide a timeline for when additional information would be released.
Agbebaku's departure leaves a vacancy at the top of the Edo state legislature, with no word yet on who will serve as acting speaker or when the assembly plans to elect a replacement.
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.