Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku stepped down from his position amid a move by lawmakers to remove him

Agbebaku's resignation was confirmed by his media aide, Ivy Ebojele, who said further details would be shared later

The development marks a significant shake-up in the Edo state legislature, with potential implications for its leadership and legislators

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Benin City, Edo state - Blessing Agbebaku has stepped down as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, his media aide confirmed, following a push by members of the assembly to remove him from office.

As reported on Monday, August 17, by The Nation, Agbebaku's resignation came after a bloc of lawmakers began organising moves to impeach him. Rather than face a formal removal process, he chose to vacate the position.

Edo House of Assembly Speaker resigns from office, marking a major development in the state’s political landscape.

Source: Original

Edo: Agbebaku exits amid legislative pressure

Guardian also noted the update.

Ivy Ebojele, Agbebaku's media aide, confirmed the resignation but said a full account of the circumstances surrounding his exit would be made available to the public at a later time.

Comprehensive details have not been provided about what triggered the impeachment plot or how many lawmakers were involved in the move against him. Ebojele did not provide a timeline for when additional information would be released.

Agbebaku's departure leaves a vacancy at the top of the Edo state legislature, with no word yet on who will serve as acting speaker or when the assembly plans to elect a replacement.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng