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6 Thriving Businesses To Turn Pain Into Profit as Nigerians Battle High Costs And Economic Pressure
Economy

6 Thriving Businesses To Turn Pain Into Profit as Nigerians Battle High Costs And Economic Pressure

by  Pascal Oparada
4 min read
  • Nigeria's economic recovery masks high living costs that still burden millions of households across the country
  • New businesses are emerging as entrepreneurs capitalise on changing consumer habits in challenging times
  • Sectors like digital lending and solar energy thrive by addressing immediate needs and market gaps

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s economic recovery may be improving some headline indicators, but millions of households are still grappling with high living costs.

Food, transportation, electricity, housing and other essentials continue to absorb a large share of household income, creating a striking gap between economic statistics and everyday experience.

Big business ideas that can put money in your pocket amid economic pressure
Data shows six thriving businesses that could turn pain into profit. Credit: Novatis
Source: UGC

That gap is opening doors for a new generation of businesses. Entrepreneurs are increasingly building ventures around the practical problems Nigerians face, from the need for emergency cash and cheaper products to unreliable electricity and the growing desire to seek opportunities abroad.

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Rather than waiting for economic conditions to improve, these businesses are turning changing consumer habits into commercial opportunities.

1. Digital lending platforms

When salaries run out before the end of the month, or unexpected expenses such as school fees, medical bills and rent arrive, access to quick cash becomes critical.

Digital lending platforms have built businesses around that urgency, allowing customers to apply for relatively small loans through their phones. BusinessDay reports that more than 500 digital lending operators appear in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s approval database.

The sector, however, faces growing regulatory scrutiny, with enforcement of digital lending rules receiving renewed attention.

2. Thrift fashion businesses

Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis has not eliminated consumers’ desire to look fashionable. Instead, it has pushed many shoppers towards cheaper alternatives.

Thrift businesses are benefiting from this shift, selling second-hand clothing, shoes, bags and accessories at prices that are generally more accessible than new products. Social media has also become a major channel for vendors to display and sell their merchandise.

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The opportunity extends beyond simply selling used clothing. Carefully selected vintage and premium pieces can combine affordability with style, allowing sellers to serve customers who want to save money without abandoning fashion.

3. Solar energy companies

Nigeria’s electricity crisis has created another powerful market: private power.

For households and businesses struggling with unreliable grid electricity and the cost of alternative power, solar energy is increasingly being viewed as a practical form of energy security rather than simply an environmental choice.

According to the Global Solar Council, Nigeria became Africa’s second-largest solar market in 2025 after installations increased by 141 per cent year-on-year.

The government’s DARES programme is also targeting renewable-energy access for more than 17 million Nigerians.

This creates opportunities across installation, batteries, maintenance, financing and pay-as-you-go services.

4. Used and refurbished phone dealers

Smartphones have become essential tools for banking, education, communication, work and online commerce. But exchange-rate pressures have made new devices increasingly expensive.

That has strengthened demand for fairly used and refurbished phones. Dealers can serve consumers who need reliable access to technology without paying for the latest models.

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The business opportunity also stretches into repairs, accessories, trade-ins and refurbishment, creating several revenue streams around the same customer base, according to a BusinessDay report.

5. Budget supermarkets

Inflation has fundamentally changed how Nigerians shop. Consumers are increasingly comparing prices, switching brands and purchasing smaller quantities as they try to stretch every naira.

This has created opportunities for retailers that can consistently offer affordable products. Instead of relying solely on large margins, budget-focused supermarkets can attract customers through competitive pricing and high sales volumes.

The winning strategy is increasingly about efficiency, affordability and giving shoppers reasons to return.

6. Relocation and migration services

Perhaps the most emotionally charged business emerging from Nigeria’s economic pressures is the relocation industry.

As some Nigerians look beyond the country for employment, education and better economic opportunities, demand has grown for visa consultants, migration advisers, education agents, recruitment firms and relocation services.

The sector also carries significant risks, particularly as destination countries tighten immigration rules and questionable operators promise unrealistic outcomes.

The bigger picture

These six businesses reveal how economic pressure can reshape markets.

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When consumers lose purchasing power, they trade down. When electricity becomes unreliable, demand for solar rises.

When new smartphones become too expensive, used devices become more attractive. When income cannot cover monthly expenses, demand for emergency credit increases.

Big business ideas that can put money in your pocket amid economic pressure
How to start these six businesses and cash out big despite Nigeria's economic pressures. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

And when people become uncertain about their economic future, relocation services can gain traction.

The deeper lesson is that economic pain does not affect every business in the same way. While some industries suffer from weaker consumer spending, others grow by solving the problems created by that pressure.

Nigeria’s evolving economy is therefore producing an unusual group of winners: businesses that identify what consumers can no longer afford, what they urgently need and where existing systems are failing to deliver.

FG reopens free CAC registration for 250,000 businesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has reopened access to a programme offering free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) business name registration to 250,000 eligible nano, micro and small enterprises across Nigeria.

The initiative, implemented through a partnership between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and CAC, is aimed at removing the financial barrier preventing many small business owners from formalising their operations.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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