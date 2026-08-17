Peller's wife, Jarvis, clashed with TikToker 10 Naira on a live broadcast after he repeatedly failed to address her by her married name

Jarvis insisted she should be called Mrs Adeleja, pointing to her ring as proof of her marital status

The banter drew thousands of viewers and sparked a wide debate about titles, marriage, and respect online

Peller's wife, Jarvis, drew massive attention online after a fiery TikTok Live exchange with content creator 10 Naira, in which she demanded he stop calling her simply "Jarvis" and address her correctly as Mrs Adeleja.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Saturday, August 15, 2026, captured the two in a split-screen live session where Jarvis wasted no time setting the record straight.

Jarvis slams TikToker 10 Naira for not addressing her as Mrs Adelaja. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Pointing to her ring, she told 10 Naira that it was proof she was a married woman and that the appropriate way to address her was by her husband's surname.

"What does this ring symbolise? It means you are a married woman," Jarvis said, visibly irritated each time he ignored the correction.

10 Naira pushed back throughout the exchange, at one point suggesting "Madam" as an alternative, which Jarvis promptly rejected as "the local way."

She held firm that only "Mrs Adeleja" would do, telling him plainly: "My name is Mrs Adeleja. Simple."

Recall that Jarvis and Peller tied the knot earlier this month in lavish ceremonies that took place in Lagos.

Reactions trail heated exchange between Jarvis and 10 Naira for not calling her Mrs Adelaja. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Watch the exchange between Jarvis and 10 Naira that set social media talking below:

Reactions to Jarvis' response to 10 Naira

The clip reignited a conversation about married women and titles, with many viewers having strong opinions on both sides.

@aig001 wrote:

"Africans with title your name is Jarvis jor no dey stress d guy"

@orientationot commented:

"Marriage entitlement"

@mysteriouschoki said:

"God knows I can't bare this kind of insults I go don disconnect"

@mumcy_mimi shared:

"I do this this 2018 oh any small thing call me Mrs omo 2years pass I dey slap anybody wey call me Mrs"

@_tatliyvonne_ wrote:

"Later unna go say school na scam ordinary Mrs add the name he doesn't know"

Peller shares amount spent on wedding with Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller disclosed that his wedding ceremonies cost him upwards of N300 million.

He made this on Sunday, August 10, 2026, via a TikTok post in which he wrote: "300million plus gone for wedding." His bold claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising him.

Source: Legit.ng