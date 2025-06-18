Breaking: Former VP Namadi Sambo Dumps PDP for APC
Namadi Sambo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has officially dumped the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
The Kaduna-born politician served as the vice president to former President Goodluck Jonathan from May 19, 2010, to May 29, 2015.
Before becoming the vice president, Sambo had earlier served as the governor of Kaduna between 2007 to 2010. According to The Guardian, Sambo is the latest high-profile PDP chieftain who dumped the party for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.
Recently, the PDP has been shocked by the defection of prominent figures within the party. These included two governors who dumped the party for the APC.
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom recently dumped the PDP for the APC. While Governor Oborevwori joined the APC with PDP structures in the state, his counterpart in Akwa Ibom vowed to have control of the opposition in the state.
There are at least four other governors in the PDP who have been predicted by political pundits. These governors included Adomola Adeleke of Osun, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, suspended Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng