Namadi Sambo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has officially dumped the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Kaduna-born politician served as the vice president to former President Goodluck Jonathan from May 19, 2010, to May 29, 2015.

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo dumps PDP for APC Photo Credit: @MNamadiSambo

Source: Twitter

Before becoming the vice president, Sambo had earlier served as the governor of Kaduna between 2007 to 2010. According to The Guardian, Sambo is the latest high-profile PDP chieftain who dumped the party for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Recently, the PDP has been shocked by the defection of prominent figures within the party. These included two governors who dumped the party for the APC.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno of Delta and Akwa Ibom recently dumped the PDP for the APC. While Governor Oborevwori joined the APC with PDP structures in the state, his counterpart in Akwa Ibom vowed to have control of the opposition in the state.

There are at least four other governors in the PDP who have been predicted by political pundits. These governors included Adomola Adeleke of Osun, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, suspended Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Source: Legit.ng