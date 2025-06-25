Controversy has erupted over claims that the National Youth Service Corps extended the service year of Lagos corper, Rita “Raye” Uguamaye, in response to her viral criticisms of President Bola Tinubu

The NYSC has firmly denied any such punitive action, stating that no decision on service extension can be made until a corps member is passing out

As public figures including Omoyele Sowore rally behind Uguamaye, questions continue to swirl around freedom of expression and institutional accountability

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied allegations that it extended the service year of Lagos-based corps member, Rita Uguamaye — widely known as Raye — following her viral criticisms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Raye rose to online prominence after sharing a video on her TikTok account, @talktoraye, where she decried worsening economic conditions in Nigeria.

NYSC Denies Extending Lagos Corper’s Service Year Over Tinubu Criticism. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Twitter

In her post, which quickly went viral, Uguamaye voiced strong dissatisfaction over issues including high inflation and economic hardship, describing Lagos State as a “smelling state” with “poor living conditions.”

She further labelled President Tinubu as a “terrible leader,” questioning what actions, if any, the government had taken to ease the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Allegations of threats and political reactions

Following the wide circulation of the video, Raye alleged via another TikTok post that she had been threatened by NYSC officials who, she claimed, urged her to delete the video. She maintained that her comments reflected the truth about Nigeria’s current realities. The NYSC has not commented on the claims of threats.

The controversy prompted swift reactions from public figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who condemned the reported threats.

On Tuesday, Sowore cited a news headline reading, “NYSC punitively extends Raye’s service year by 2 months for criticising Tinubu’s administration over hardship,” and vowed public action.

“This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime might go down with Rita Raye’s National Youth Service Corps matter,” Sowore wrote.

“This is not acceptable, we will mobilise down to the Passing Out Parade except Rita is allowed to complete her NYSC national service without let or hindrance.”

NYSC reacts, dismisses allegations

In response, the NYSC refuted claims of a punitive extension of Uguamaye’s service. Speaking to journalists, the acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, clarified that decisions on service extension are made upon passing out, not before.

“Who is Sowore? Does he work with the NYSC? So, how come you are listening to him? I don’t understand how she will get an extension if she is still serving.

“NYSC is not an irresponsible organisation; we work with rules and regulations. She is still serving; if she has any issues, we will wait and see,” Embu said.

Unverified claims and silence from Raye

As of the time of filing this report, Uguamaye had not posted any updates regarding a service year extension across her social media platforms. The claim also remained independently unverified.

The situation continues to unfold as citizens and advocates await further clarity from both the NYSC and the corper at the centre of the storm.

NYSC DG warns corps members against criticising FG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against using social media or other public platforms to insult or criticise the federal government or the NYSC scheme.

Speaking during his visit to the Awgu Orientation Camp in Enugu State on Friday, June 20, the NYSC boss reminded corps members that they are serving under the authority of the federal government and are therefore expected to conduct themselves with discipline and respect throughout their service year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng