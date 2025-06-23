The 12 wedding guests killed in Mangu LGA, Plateau state, were laid to rest on June 21 at Hayi Muslim Cemetery

Religious leaders said victims' relatives chose to bury them in Plateau to avoid sparking unrest in Zaria

The Plateau state Governor called the incident a "senseless act of violence" and vowed that those responsible would face justice, stressing that criminality will not be tolerated

Mangu, Plateau state - The 12 wedding guests killed by a mob in Mangun, Mangu LGA of Plateau state, were buried on Saturday evening, June 21, at Hayi Muslim Cemetery, amid tight security provided by soldiers and police.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the victims, all from Basawa-Anguwan Rimi in Zaria, Kaduna state, had been travelling to Qua’an Pan for a wedding when their bus was ambushed on Friday, June 20.

The twelve wedding-bound travellers killed in Plateau’s Mangu community have now been buried. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Families agree to burial in Plateau

Religious leaders said relatives consented to burying the dead in Plateau to prevent further tension in their home communities.

“We consulted the families in Zaria, and they approved. Moving the bodies back could have inflamed emotions," Imam Idris Abdullahi told reporters.

Clerics caution against retaliation, sues for peace

Leading the funeral prayer, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna urged mourners not to retaliate, Vanguard reported.

“We must accept this as Allah’s decree. Let us remain calm; the authorities have promised justice," he said.

Another cleric, Mallam Musa Salihu, added:

“We pray for patience and call on security agencies to act swiftly so innocent blood is not shed in vain.”

Governor Mutfwang vows justice

Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the killings and directed security agencies to arrest those responsible, as reported by Daily Trust.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor who confirmed that eight lives were lost in the incident, said government would not condole any act of criminality in the state.

Governor Muftwang vows to take action as the remains of twelve wedding guests brutally slain in Mangu are buried. Photo credit: @DOPA_PLSG

Source: Twitter

“Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State. I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders, especially considering the commendable efforts of our youths in this community and neighbouring districts who have consistently risen to support security agencies in defending against criminal incursions.

“It is deeply disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage and patriotism would turn around and take the law into their own hands. This is utterly unacceptable, and the government will not sweep it under the carpet.

"We are working to build a Plateau that is welcoming to all and hospitable to visitors. We have been educating our young people about the importance of allowing free passage on all roads across the state, and this incident has come to us as a rude shock."

See photos:

8 dead, many Injured in tragic gunmen attack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than eight residents were reportedly killed at Wereng Camp Community of Riyom local government area of Plateau state, in a renewed attack by rampaging gunmen.

The gunmen also burnt down several homes, carting away foodstuffs in the process.

The gunmen stormed the community late Wednesday night, May 14, and started opening fire sporadically on the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng