President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the killing of wedding travellers in Plateau State on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Tinubu urged security forces to ensure the arrest and punishment of the culprits who killed 12 wedding guests travelling from Zaria in Kaduna state

The President warned that he will not tolerate any attempt to curtail the freedom of people through acts of extreme violence and fear

Jos, Plateau state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged security forces to ensure the arrest and punishment of culprits responsible for the killing of travellers in Plateau State.

Legit.ng recalls that 12 wedding guests, including the father and brother of the groom, were killed while travelling from Zaria, in Kaduna State, to Jos, in Plateau State. Many of the victims of the attack were injured in the tragic incident.

Survivor Ibrahim Umar revealed that despite explaining they were travelling to a wedding from Kaduna state, the attackers refused to listen.

The Plateau State Police Command launched an investigation into the incident, with authorities seeking to bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Tinubu condemned the incident, describing the heinous action as unacceptable and barbaric.

The President commiserates with the victims' families and the people and government of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement shared by the Presidency Nigeria X handle @NGRPresident on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

President Tinubu directs the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to work with other security and intelligence agencies to ensure those responsible for the attack are held accountable.

The President called for calm, promising not to allow the dastardly act to go unpunished.

"The Government of Plateau State must take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence. The state government must work with security agents to get to the root of this recent incident and use it as a deterrent against future occurrences.

"Freedom of movement by all citizens is non-negotiable. We will not tolerate any attempt by anyone or group of people to curtail that fundamental freedom through acts of extreme violence and fear."

16 travelling hunters killed in Edo state

Recall that about 16 Nigerians who were travellers from the northern part of the country were allegedly killed by a mob in the Uromi area of Edo state.

Reports stated that the victims, who were hunters with Dane guns, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid when they were stopped by local vigilantes, who falsely accused them and raised an alarm.

The local vigilantes' alarm led to the gathering of the mob, who took the law into their own hands and set the travellers on fire.

Police save two from mob in Edo

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo police command intervened on December 14, 2024, and rescued two individuals, including a minor, from a mob.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the alleged victim later admitted to testing his manhood and finding it intact.

The police had released the suspects to their relatives for medical treatment while investigating the circumstances surrounding the bizarre incident and urged the public to reject jungle justice.

