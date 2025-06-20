President Bola Tinubu has been criticised by Peter Obi of the Labour Party over his failure to visit the Yelewata community in Benue state during his state visit

The Labour Party presidential candidate maintained that leadership is all about sacrifices and not excuses

Obi stressed that Tinubu's complaints of bad roads and fload was a result of infrastructural negligence in the country

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has knocked President Bola Tinubu for his failure to visit the Yelewata community in Benue state during his condolence visit over the deadly attack on the community.

Recall that President Tinubu visited the state on Wednesday, June 18, to commiserate with the victims of the tragedy, but said he could not visit the epic centre of the massacre as a result of flood, rain and bad roads.

Peter Obi schools Tinubu on leadership

Obi emphasized that a true leader doesn't make excuses or complain; instead, they show up, sacrifice, and provide solutions. He noted that the President had enough time to plan the visit, as it happened days after the massacre. Obi questioned why the President couldn't use helicopters to reach Yelwata, given that his aides and staff managed to navigate the roads.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that leadership is about sacrifice, not comfort. He believes that the President's inability to reach Yelwata highlights the institutional neglect that has led to the country's poor infrastructure. Obi emphasized that the people of Benue needed empathy and presence, not protocol or explanations.

Obi criticises Tinubu's condolence visit to Benue

Obi also criticized Tinubu's condolence visit to Benue, describing it as a "fanfare" that didn't reflect the gravity of the tragedies. He was particularly displeased with the President's choice of attire and the atmosphere surrounding the visit. Furthermore, Obi condemned the Benue State Government for declaring a public holiday and shutting down schools for Tinubu's visit, forcing children to sing and dance for the President instead of mourning their classmates and parents.

According to Obi, a new Nigeria cannot be built on excuses but rather on the sacrifices, courage, and responsibility of true leaders. He emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize the welfare and safety of their citizens.

Tinubu's visit to the state on Wednesday was the first physical engagement of the president in the north-central state following the escalation of violence in many. Many have opined that the visit was a critical test of the readiness of the administration to tackle insecurity, especially in states affected by banditry, herders and communal clashes.

Obi full statement is here:

Tinubu visits Benue's victims in hospital

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has visited the victims of the recent Benue attacks at the teaching hospital in Makurdi, the state capital.

Tinubu had visited the state to share his condolences with the people of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA of Benue state on Wednesday, June 18.

The president is expected to hold a town hall meeting during his visit to the state with a view to finding a solution to the insecurity crisis rocking the state.

