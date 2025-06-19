BREAKING: Natasha Arrives in Court for Arraignment, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, in Abuja for her arraignment over alleged defamation.
The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central stepped into the courtroom at approximately 10:30 am on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
As reported by The Punch, the session is schedule to commence at 11:00 am.
The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, filed the suit on behalf of the Federal Government against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.