Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, in Abuja for her arraignment over alleged defamation.

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central stepped into the courtroom at approximately 10:30 am on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the session is schedule to commence at 11:00 am.

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, filed the suit on behalf of the Federal Government against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

