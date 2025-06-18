Just In: INEC Breaks Silence on Reports It Registered 2 New Parties Ahead of 2027 Election
- INEC denied reports circulating online claiming the registration of two new political parties – the Independent Democrats and the Peoples Democratic Movement
- In an official statement on Wednesday, June 18, INEC described the report as false and sent a key message to members of the public
- Legit.ng reports that INEC was established by the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria to, among other things, register parties and organise elections into various political offices in the country
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, June 18, dismissed viral reports about the registration of two new political parties: 'Independent Democrats' and 'Peoples Democratic Movement'.
Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, INEC clarified that it "has not yet registered any new party".
INEC draws Nigerians' attention to fake news
The clarification comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election.
INEC said:
"The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a fake report making the rounds about the registration of two new political parties namely “Independent Democrats” and “Peoples Democratic Movement”.
"For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has not yet registered any new party. The current number of registered political parties in Nigeria is 19. Nothing has been added.
"It will be recalled that both the “Independent Democrats” and “People’s Democratic Movement” were registered as political parties in August 2013, but were deregistered in February 2020 in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
INEC, therefore, urged Nigerians to "disregard the said report".
Bill challenges INEC's party registration role
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that in March, a bill seeking to establish an independent authority for the registration, regulation and funding of political parties in Nigeria passed a second reading in the house of representatives.
The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Edo lawmaker, Marcus Onobun, seeks to remove political parties’ registration and regulation from INEC.
At the plenary on Thursday, March 6, 2025, presided over by Abbas, Onobun took his colleagues through the general principles of the bill, arguing that INEC should have no business regulating the activities of political parties.
INEC rejects PDP's NEC notice
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn as INEC rejected the notice of the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for June 30, 2025.
The rejection, based on procedural violations, has created another layer of uncertainty for the embattled opposition party.
INEC cited the failure of the notice to be jointly signed by both the party’s national chairman and national secretary, which is stipulated in Part 2(12)(3) of the 2022 regulations and guidelines for political parties.
