The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and NARTO have kicked against the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor

The associations said the charge is exorbitant, offering to pay N2,500 instead and said the move can disrupt fuel distribution

They asked the Lagos State government to rescind the decision to avoid petroleum product disruption

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) have rejected the N12,500 levy imposed per truck by the Lagos State Government under the newly introduced E-Call Up System for the Lekki-Epe corridor.

In separate letters to the Ministry of Transportation, both associations expressed concern over what they described as an unjustifiable and economically harmful charge, saying that it would lead to an increase in fuel prices and disrupt petroleum distribution across the country.

IPMAN and NARTO send a message to the Lagos State government on the E-Call up system. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Marketers and transporters reject the truck levy

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government had earlier announced that enforcement of the E-Call Up system for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor will begin on June 16, 2025, following a prior postponement.

The government said the E-Call Up system is designed to regulate the movement of articulated trucks and tankers on the corridor to ensure orderly flow and prevent gridlock similar to that previously experienced in the Apapa axis.

However, IPMAN and NARTO in a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, argued that the operational cost implications of the N12,500 fee are too heavy to bear.

NARTO, in a letter signed by its National President, Yusuf Lawal Othman, said it had earlier written to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on February 26, proposing a downward review of the charge to N2,500.

Petrol scarcity imminent

Warning that the continued silence from the Ministry is disappointing, the association noted that its members would not participate in the scheme until the levy is reviewed downward.

"It is therefore disappointing to note that despite repeated appeals, there has been no formal response from your Ministry regarding this critical concern.

"Furthermore, your recent letter of June 10, 2025, while addressing various aspects of the policy, appears to have deliberately omitted any mention of the contentious N12,500.00 levy, which remains central to our objection.

"While we remain open and committed to collaborating with the Lagos State Government on initiatives that improve transport efficiency and urban mobility, we must also safeguard the interests of our members and Nigerian consumers who will inevitably bear the brunt of these costs.

"This letter serves as a formal reaffirmation of our strong objection to the proposed levy. We reiterate that our members will not participate in any operational framework under this policy until the charge is reviewed downward to a fair and justifiable amount.

"Additionally, please be reminded that our legal counsel has already written to your Ministry via correspondence dated June 3, 2025, proposing an amicable resolution.

"In conclusion, let it be unequivocally stated that the unilateral imposition of an N12,500.00 levy per truck is unacceptable, and our Association is prepared to explore all legal and procedural means to challenge what we consider an unwholesome economic burden.

IPMAN offers N2,500 per truck

Similarly, IPMAN, in a letter signed by its National Secretary, Hon. James Terlumun Tor, observed that its members support the intent of the E-Call Up policy but will only comply if the levy is reduced to ₦2,500.

The association noted that it had informed the Governor of the adverse implications the fee would have on the pricing of petroleum products nationwide.

Tor said members of the association were willing to cooperate only when the charge was brought down to a realistic and fair amount.

Both associations added that they want the system coordinated solely by the Lagos state government and not any consultant or external party that might use the opportunity to extort innocent tanker drivers trying to earn a living in an already difficult business environment.

NARTO and IPMAN kick against N12,500 truck levy by Lagos State. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

"Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) as an Association is taken back to note that despite our various appeals to the Governor for a downward review of the levy, the Ministry of Transport has remained silent", it said.

"Flowing from the above, we are pleased to state that our members are in full support and ready to cooperate with the Governor, only when the payment levy is reviewed down to N2,500.00 as stated earlier.

Source: Legit.ng