Morufudeen Idowu, a Canadian returnee allegedly assaulted a Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps official who attempted to prevent him from unlawfully crossing Ojota expressway

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, shared a video of the incident and confirmed that the man has been arrested

Nigerians took to social media platform X and shared their hot take on the matter with many suggesting Morufudeen Idowu, should be dealt with

Lagos state - A 52-year-old Canada returnee, Morufudeen Idowu, was arrested in Lagos, after allegedly assaulting a Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LASIEC) official who attempted to stop him from crossing the expressway.

Canadian Returnee allegedly assaulted an officer of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI. Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Lagos govt arrest Canadian returnee over assault

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the suspect refused to comply with lawful instructions and physically attacked an officer during routine enforcement around the Ojota corridor.

In a post, accompanied by a video, shared on his X page on Friday, June 13, Wahab stated that Mr Idowu was taken into custody and will face prosecution.

Wahab tweeted:

“Mr Morufudeen Idowu – 52yrs, a Canada returnee, refused arrest and assaulted one of our personnel while crossing the expressway at Ojota.

“He has been taken into custody at Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the state.”

Mr Morufudeen Idowu, a 52-year-old returnee from Canada, was arrested for refusing arrest and beating up a taskforce officer. Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Though full details of the incident are yet to be officially released, reports indicate that LAGESC officials, commonly known as KAI officers, are stationed in the area to discourage unsafe pedestrian behaviour, particularly along expressway medians and restricted crossings.

Nigerians react Canada returnee assaults Lagos KAI official

As usual, Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of Tokunbo Wahab's page on X below;

@talk2_joseph tweeted:

"52 years old man b3at up a 25 year old man like this. Na wao."

@Kayloaded1 tweeted:

"This is the issue. Can he do this in Canada?

"When you say the people are part of the problem, they argue."

@holuwafemi_002 tweeted:

"He must do jail... Cos he won't try that nonsense in Canada."

@softhardguy tweeted:

"Maximum sentence please."

@ThisisMoyo tweeted:

"He won't dare cross the highway in Canada, but returned to Nigeria and wants to resume your 'anyhowness'."

@teejanson tweeted:

"This is Lagos, he must learn."

