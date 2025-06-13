Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a cryptic post shared on Instagram about the 2027 presidential election

The Instagram post bearing Jonathan's name claimed the former president prayed for Nigeria to get back its good leadership in 2027

Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, however, distanced the former Nigerian leader from the social media post

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has distanced himself from a social media post claiming that Nigeria’s current leaders are “sleeping”.

The cryptic Instagram post about the 2027 presidential election urged Nigerians to make the right leadership choice.

Jonathan denies cryptic Instagram post on the 2027 presidential election.

The Instagram handle bearing Jonathan’s name prayed that Nigerians get their good leadership back in 2027.

The post was accompanied by what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Jonathan shaking hands with United States President Donald Trump, with music playing in the background.

“Since our current leaders are pretending to sleep, we pray that we will get our good leadership back in 2027; your choice will determine the betterment of our future,”

As reported by TheCable, Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, said the former Nigerian leader does not own an Instagram account.

Eze stated this when he was contacted on Friday, June 13, 2025.

“Former President Jonathan does not own an Instagram account,”

Nigerians react to Instagram post bearing Jonathan's name

j.orits

We don't have the right to choose our leaders in Nigeria. They have been imposed on us. So the citizens of Nigeria have no say in who becomes their leader in 2027. That's the reality of the whole thing and let's stop pretending we don't know that.

International

@goodluck_ebelejonathan Please sir join the effort with Peter Obi to fix this country 💯🙏.

robertfortune47

If you like make you nor run for the 2027 election I go vex for you because I don ready to vote like this sir

megayield07

Even if una come wetin una wan come do sef wet go better pass wetin dis man don dey to reform dis nation, all the system una hora reverse am or what we go con go back to square one oyo na una dey

hausamoni

The hack this account abi nah my president the post this.

iamkingjomo_

This picture is ai generated button >>>

Jonathan's mooted comeback contributed to Atiku's imminent PDP exit

Recall that the February 2027 presidential election is 20 months away, going by the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but the political firmament is as if the poll will be held in 2026.

A new report has noted the potential candidacy of Jonathan, citing political stakeholders close to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan was president between 2010 and 2015, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now in opposition.

2027 elections: Jonathan urged to join race against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Jibril Mustapha and the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation have called on Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The group believes Jonathan’s leadership qualities, experience, and commitment to national unity are urgently needed to address.

Nigeria’s current challenges A 2022 court ruling affirmed Jonathan’s eligibility to run again, clearing any legal barriers to his potential 2027 candidacy.

