Comedian Ali Baba in a viral video made bold claims about the cost of running for political office

Ali Baba listed different prices running into billions of naira that an individual would need to spend

Comedian Ali, who described Nigerian politics as capital intensive, said it was a driving force for corruption

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpoboma, better known as Ali Baba has made bold claims with a revelation about the price tags for each political seat in the country.

Ali Baba, while addressing the level of corruption in Nigerian politics and among the leaders claimed that the price tag for a senatorial seat is N1.2 billion while that of governorship required up to N20 to N25 billion depending on the state.

Speaking on the OUTSIDE THE BOX podcast, the comedian, who is connected with Nigerian politicians, stated that politics in the country is a capital-intensive project that is driving corruption.

He also accused Nigerian politicians of ignoring citizens’ needs to focus only on projects that can bring money they can leverage on for election.

“To win the senatorial seat is now between N1.2bn. you need N1 or 2bn to win a Senate seat. To win a house of Rep, you need another 1billion.

“State House of Assembly you need N500 million. Governorship depends on the state. For Delta State you need like about N20bn, for Rivers you need a 25 billion. For some of those states in the North maybe 4 or 5 or 6 billion naira,” he said.

The video of Ali Baba speaking about Nigerian politics and its running cost is below:

Reactions trail Ali Baba’s claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the comedian’s video. Read the comments below:

said_saad_abubakar said:

"Which Nigerian state is; “some of these states in the north”?"

juliusonehirena said:

"Them don chop your money clean mouth before? Go and ask Atiku and pastor Eze iyamu of Edo state."

ceo_nobx commented:

"Is it for the campaign or you pay such money and you are given the seat."

geosseff said:

"Can you imagine, does that mean our votes don't count anymore?"

u.k.yusuf reacted:

"The Unadulterated Truth! My experience through my campaign for Councilor of City Center ward, AMAC. FCT has been an eye opener."

olamsss said:

"Fact only ………….Reason why corruption no fit end."

lordfarquarh said:

"In Lagos and most Western areas, Tinubu is Trump, If Tinubu says you're the senator, no money spent, Tinubu will spend for you,..that's why everybody is loyal to him in the West...Political power at its most optimised."

