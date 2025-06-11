A prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, commonly called Bright The Seer, released a prophecy concerning the 2027 Nigerian general election

Bright The Seer commented on the cabinet of the nation's 16th and current president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The prophetess claimed the Spirit of God showed her notable visions concerning President Tinubu and the Nigerian leader's current cabinet

Lekki, Lagos state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, has suggested that members of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet are deceiving him.

Legit.ng reports that Ndibunwa, founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, asked appointees of President Tinubu to "tread softly".

Bright The Seer also asserted that the Tinubu administration had failed expectations that it was going to radically improve the quality of governance.

She said in a recent video posted on her known Facebook page:

“The spirit of God revealed to me that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not doing most of the things God expected him to do. And The Spirit is also accusing most of the people around him.”

The prophetess cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) administration.

She added:

“The Spirit of God said I should tell most of the people working with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tread softly. They should be careful.

"The Spirit of God is saying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should sit up. May God help Nigeria, help all of us in Jesus name.”

Bright The Seer's video, titled 'Prophecy on 2027 Nigeria election/President Tinubu's cabinet', can be watched here.

2027 election: Bright Seer on 'anointed aspirant'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bright The Seer declared that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for".

Bright The Seer cited ample unkept agreements and "lots of spiritually unhappy souls" as her reason.

She reflected on moves by opposition leaders to democratically unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

