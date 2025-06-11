President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been honoured with edifices and institutions since assuming office two years ago

At least six edifices and institutions have been named and renamed after President Tinubu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the renaming of the International Conference Centre (ICC), now Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than six edifices and institutions have been named and renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu two years after assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The latest edifice to be renamed after President Tinubu is the erstwhile International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, did the renaming during the commissioning of the ICC on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

List of 6 Edifices/Institutions Named After Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Abuja;

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), Abuja;

Bola Tinubu Polytechnic, Abuja;

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja;

The National Assembly Library, now renamed the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building

The International Conference Centre (ICC), now Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre.

Nigerians react as ICC is renamed after Tinubu

Frank Acho Anokwute

None of these structures or institutions were initiated by him; they were established by previous administrations. If he wants to name something after himself, it should be a project he initiated and built from the ground up.

Tim Boluwatife Ojo

The sycophants are to blame. Any sensible person knows that legacy isn't built on signboards, it is earned through results. But you can't be a sycophant and be sensible at the same time.

Ìbùkún Babárìndé

His presidency is a ‘selfishly defined’ project. No doubt that he put his name on everything. Okorocha should mold an image of Bola for all Nigerians to worship.

Samson Friday Johnson

That's just temporary I believe someone will change them one day.

Darlington Anyanwu

It's evident that Abuja would soon be included among the states he built.

Kehinde Adeleke

I think the idea of renaming those edifices after him is most likely not what he craves but the idea of his appointees and allies who see that as an avenue to massage his ego and a way of showing loyalty to him. Whereas, a cerebral person as him is expected to be wary of such gimmicks and not give in to such shenanigans, realizing the fact that the best way to immortalize himself is by implementing policies that would make the Life of an average person better off.

The thing I find offensive in all of that is the resources expended in all those ceremonial flagging off and commissioning.

Niger governor renames Minna airport after Tinubu

Recall that the Niger state government announced President Bola Tinubu's visit on Monday, March 11, 2024.

They have confirmed that all preparations have been finalised to facilitate a seamless visit for the President.

Additionally, it has been decided that the Minna International Airport, previously named after Abubakar Iman, will now bear the name of President Tinubu.

Reason I renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed Bago after heavy criticism, explained his reason for renaming Minna airport after Tinubu.

Bago disclosed that it was simply to put a square peg in a square hole, noting that the decision was a good one.

This is coming less than a year after the airport was named after the late literary icon, Abubakar Imam.

