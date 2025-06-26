President Tinubu has declined to sign the NDLEA Bill, 2025, citing concerns over financial accountability and constitutional conflict

The bill sought to allow the NDLEA to retain part of the proceeds from drug-related crimes, a move Tinubu said violates existing financial procedures

Tinubu insisted that all such funds must follow due process, requiring presidential and legislative approval to uphold transparency and oversight

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Bill, 2025.

The president cited concerns over financial accountability and constitutional compliance.

The bill, which had been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, was formally rejected in a letter from the President read on the floor of the House of Representatives during Thursday’s plenary session, June 26.

Retention of seized funds raises red flag

President Tinubu referenced Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), stating that the proposed bill sought to empower the NDLEA to retain a portion of funds and assets recovered from drug-related crimes.

He argued that this provision contravenes established financial procedures which mandate that all proceeds from crime be paid into the federal government's Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account.

Presidential approval remains necessary

President Tinubu further explained that any disbursement of such funds to agencies, including the NDLEA, must be based on presidential approval, with the consent of the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly.

He stressed there was no compelling justification to amend a system that ensures transparency and oversight in the use of recovered assets.

Rejecting the bill, the President said the current framework strikes a balance between asset recovery and public accountability.

Altering it, he maintained, would weaken necessary oversight mechanisms.

Further legislative deliberations on the matter are expected in the coming weeks.

