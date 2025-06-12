The suspended governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has acknowledged the recent political turbulence in the oil-rich state

Fubara said democracy must be actively protected and nurtured to remain strong and meaningful in the country

According to Fubara, the democratic experience in Rivers state has come with both victories and challenges

Port Harcourt, River state - The suspended governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and good governance.

Fubara said he is committed to protecting fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens can actively participate in the democratic process in Rivers state.

As reported by Leadership, Fubara made this known in his June 12 Democracy Day message in Port Harcourt.

Fubara declared that his administration is dedicated to safeguarding lives and property through robust security strategies.

The suspended governor pledged to continue defending Rivers state’s interests and to maintain a government that values inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

He said the recent political crisis in Rivers state is a reminder of how delicate democracy could be.

Fubara stressed that democracy must be actively protected and nurtured in order to remain strong and meaningful.

According to Fubara, the future of Rivers State depends on the people’s ability to work together, innovate, and push forward with shared goals.

Fubara encouraged every citizen to take an active role in creating a peaceful and united society, one built on healing, mutual understanding, and a shared vision for long-term development.

He described this period as a call to action, one that requires the use of the state’s collective creativity, energy, and commitment to overcome the challenges ahead.

The suspended governor said Rivers State will emerge stronger and more united. He appealed to every citizen to play their part in building a society where everyone has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

Tinubu told to reinstate Fubara as Rivers governor

Recall that Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to forgive Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers.

In an open letter addressed to Tinubu, George said since the president recently forgave Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, the same gesture should be extended to Fubara.

George, a former PDP deputy national chairman (southwest), said President Tinubu should reinstate Fubara to honour the memory of the June 12 struggles.

Rivers crisis: Ensure Fubara’s return to office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ibas, presented the proposed 1.48 trillion 2025 budget for the state before the House of Representatives.

He revealed to the House of Representatives that the proposed 2025 budget makes provisions for Fubara's return to office after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule.

President Tinubu on March 18, 2025, suspended the governor and declared a state of emergency in Rivers amid the political crisis

