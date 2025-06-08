Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu Announces N450,000 as Sallah Gift for Pilgrims

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has granted each of the 3,200 Sokoto pilgrims 1,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to N450,000) as a Sallah gift, reinforcing his commitment to their welfare

During his visit to the Sokoto contingent in Minna on 7 June, he commended their discipline and maturity throughout the Hajj exercise

He also urged the pilgrims to offer prayers for Nigeria’s security challenges and extended condolences to families mourning the loss of two pilgrims during the sacred journey

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has extended financial support to the 3,200 pilgrims from the state, granting each of them 1,000 Saudi Riyals—equivalent to N450,000—as a Sallah gift.

On 7 June, Governor Aliyu visited the Sokoto contingent in Minna, where he made the announcement and congratulated the pilgrims on the successful completion of the Hajj exercise, Dailytrust reported.

He emphasised that the financial assistance was aimed at easing their transition as they prepared to return to Nigeria.

Governor commends pilgrims' conduct in Saudi Arabia

The governor expressed his satisfaction with the pilgrims' discipline, noting that none had violated Saudi Arabian laws during their stay.

“I want to thank you most profoundly for being good ambassadors of our dear state in this holy land. I am indeed very proud of you,” he said.

Aliyu also praised their maturity and sense of responsibility throughout the Hajj rituals, reassuring them of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare and that of Sokoto State residents.

Acknowledgement of officials' dedication

During his address, the governor commended the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, for his tireless efforts in ensuring the success of the pilgrimage.

He also appreciated the dedication of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency officials in organising a smooth Hajj operation.

Call for prayers against Nigeria’s security challenges

Aliyu urged the pilgrims to offer prayers for Nigeria, particularly for divine intervention in tackling the country’s security challenges.

“No matter the effort we are putting into addressing insecurity, prayer remains the best weapon to end the insecurity that has been crippling our development,” he added.

In a sombre moment, the governor condoled with pilgrims from Gudu and Shagari Local Government Areas over the passing of Hajiya Hadiza and Bala Jangebe during the pilgrimage. He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the departed souls and comfort for their grieving families.

Earlier, the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support. He noted that the committees set up for the Hajj had worked diligently to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.

Governor Aliyu’s gesture has been widely acknowledged as a significant step in supporting Sokoto pilgrims, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to their welfare and religious obligations.

