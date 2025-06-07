Amid coalition talks, a prominent social media personality, Sir Jarus, has said only the PDP can democratically sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The public commentator explained that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso all need to 'actively work together' if they hope to unseat Tinubu and the APC in 2027

Sir Jarus pointed out that the APC is standing tall again after experiencing "a serious image beating in 2024"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent public commentator, Suraj Oyewale, has said opposition leaders: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, all need to unite if they hope to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In a recent post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Oyewale, popularly known as Sir Jarus, advised that the three opposition leaders should work with the PDP.

Public commentator Jarus speaks on viable option to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to him, 'If PDP goes to poll independently, no coalition will unseat APC.'

He wrote:

"A PDP with Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso all actively working for it is the ONLY option that stands chance of unseating APC in 2027. Atiku & Obi without RMK may be enough, but RMK with them will be a boost. Atiku/Obi ticket the highest chance, ticket-wise, especially if spiced up with a political “understanding” that Atiku will support Obi ticket after 4 years [to make Obi supporters invest in it - even though only an ignorant person takes politicians’ power promises seriously.

"If PDP go to poll independently, no coalition will unseat APC."

Jarus continued:

"When APC unseated PDP in 2015, it was a merger of CPC, ACN, DPP, a faction of APGA and ANPP, and, critically, a faction of PDP, the New PDP. They collapsed into second force, not third force. Any coalition that PDP is not part of, and PDP also presenting a candidate, is still a third force.

"Even worse, 2015 was slightly easier because, while PDP was the ruling party, many of the consequential politicians in PDP were aggrieved. Also, GEJ, the party candidate and leader, wasn’t a hard politician. Unlike BAT and the current APC leaders.

"Many PDP folks worked against GEJ. I can’t remember any heavyweight PDP politician staying with GEJ in 2015. Maybe Wike, who counterbalanced Amaechi’s force in Rivers, an historical high-vote region. Some local politicians like Koro in Lagos, too.

"Rather, most of the people that actively worked for GEJ were not politicians. Guys that talked a lot on TV - the FFKs, Okupes - but little value on ground. Why the dynamics of 2015 are different, even with PDP-included coalition."

Key political figures like Peter Obi (LP) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) are exploring coalition options to challenge President Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Jarus added:

"Finally, I think APC is regaining their footing. They had serious image beating in 2024. They appear to be regaining popularity.

"I won’t talk much on 2027 elections, but it will be exciting to see how things go. But one thing is for sure, if there is a coalition and an Atiku contests under PDP, it’s still advantage APC. But if other major parties and anti-BAT politicians coalesce into PDP (with strong candidate, whoever that is), there is a winning chance that ranges between 45-55%."

Read more on the 2027 election:

Ardo on how to defeat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umar Ardo, Adamawa governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, asserted that President Tinubu can be unseated in the 2027 general elections, provided the opposition establishes a new political party.

Ardo, a prominent political strategist and League of Northern Democrats (LND) convener, voiced robust confidence in the potential for a unified opposition.

He, however, acknowledged that the coalition led by former Vice President Atiku and former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai are currently grappling with internal ideological differences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng